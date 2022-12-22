Kempton officials are hopeful of producing ideal jumping ground ahead of their two-day Ladbrokes Christmas Festival meeting, which features the King George VI Chase.

With the addition of the Long Walk Hurdle, which was saved and transferred from Ascot following the meeting’s abandonment due to frozen ground last week, the Sunbury track will stage no less than four Grade One events on Boxing Day. The weather forecast for milder temperatures ahead of the festive period is welcome news for racegoers starved of top-quality action and with rain predicted on Friday, Kempton’s clerk of the course, Barney Clifford, expects the ground to ride on the easy side of good. The Venetia Williams-trained King George favourite L’Homme Presse would certainly welcome any further rain ahead of the mouthwatering clash with Bravemansgame, who bids to give champion trainer Paul Nicholls a record 13th success in the three-mile showpiece.

