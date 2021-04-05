Kempton Monday review: Dukebox delivers in opener

Hannon off the mark

Richard Hannon celebrated his first two year old winner of the season as Dukebox showed an admirable attitude to land the opening race at Kempton Park on Easter Monday, the Play Slingo Starburst At Unibet/EBF Novice Stakes.

The Holy Roman Emperor colt, who Hannon also owns a quarter of, made his racecourse debut a triumphant one in the five furlong contest when battling back after being headed late on to defeat favourite Meng Tian by a head.

The trainer said of the 9-2 winner: "He is out of a mare we used to train called Broadway Duchess. He is a very nice horse but he definitely wants six furlongs.

"You’ve got to say he has a lovely attitude, the way he stuck his head out and came back, as a lot of horses would have given up. I’d imagine he would run under a penalty next."

Retirement on hold for Royal Birth

Meanwhile Royal Birth continued to put talk of retirement on hold after securing the 14th success of his career in the Try New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

Despite being the oldest runner in the field, the 10 year old demonstrated he retains plenty of ability when bursting through late on in the five furlong dash under Andrea Atzeni, holding on by a head from the fast finishing Lihou.

Trainer Stuart Williams said of his 7-1 winner: “My family bred him and he is a star. We keep threatening to retire him but he keeps winning races.

“He has been a real grand old horse that just tries his heart out. What made the difference was the break. These sprint races, where you are drawn can be key and he had a good gate in stall one. He got a nice tow into the race and saw it through well.

“Even though he has won a lot of his races at Lingfield I think he is better going this way round as he often blows the bend there.”