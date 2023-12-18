Sporting Life
Boothill jumps to the front at Kempton
Kempton - rain forecast ahead of big meeting

Kempton ground expected to ease with rain forecast

By David Ord
15:14 · MON December 18, 2023

Rain is forecast at Kempton in the build-up to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Saturday with conditions expected to ease.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford is delighted with the current state of the ground at the track but told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We currently have lovely ground but it’s obviously going to deteriorate somewhat with the forecast ahead. We could get anything up to 10mm on Tuesday and then intermittent rain fall, probably not a lot of accumulations, but then it gets very wet again on Boxing Day.

“They’re taking something in the region of 5 to 10mm during racing so I should think it’s only going to end up one way but it’s currently beautiful ground, a mixture of good to soft and good as we speak, but any rainfall will ease conditions.

“Kempton drains phenomenally quickly and dries quickly. A week ago I was hoping for some rain, we got that, but obviously Tuesday now looks a pretty wet day. To keep Kempton on what I’d call good ground you need at least 10mm of rain a week so we’re certainly going to get that.

“We’ll probably be a mixture of good to soft and soft and if we get rainfall on the day jockeys will probably call it soft.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

