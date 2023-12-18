Kempton ground expected to ease with rain forecast

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford is delighted with the current state of the ground at the track but told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We currently have lovely ground but it’s obviously going to deteriorate somewhat with the forecast ahead. We could get anything up to 10mm on Tuesday and then intermittent rain fall, probably not a lot of accumulations, but then it gets very wet again on Boxing Day.

“They’re taking something in the region of 5 to 10mm during racing so I should think it’s only going to end up one way but it’s currently beautiful ground, a mixture of good to soft and good as we speak, but any rainfall will ease conditions.

“Kempton drains phenomenally quickly and dries quickly. A week ago I was hoping for some rain, we got that, but obviously Tuesday now looks a pretty wet day. To keep Kempton on what I’d call good ground you need at least 10mm of rain a week so we’re certainly going to get that.

“We’ll probably be a mixture of good to soft and soft and if we get rainfall on the day jockeys will probably call it soft.”