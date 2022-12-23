Bravemansgame and L’Homme Presse feature among a final field of nine horses declared for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls has long since considered the Boxing Day showpiece as a tailor-made target for Bravemansgame, who was a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on this day last season. The seven-year-old cemented his claims with a comeback victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in October and is strongly fancied to provide Nicholls with a 13th King George success. He is not the Ditcheat maestro’s only runner, however, with the improving Haydock winner Hitman also considered a leading contender, while 2020 King George hero Frodon bids to regain his crown. Bravemansgame has been at the top of ante-post lists for some time, but has seen that position challenged in recent days by the Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse. Like his big rival, the French import was one of the top performing novice chasers last season, with his biggest day coming in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He produced a tremendous weight-carrying performance to make a successful reappearance in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle last month and is out to give Williams a second King George success, some 24 years after she struck gold with Teeton Mill. The Herefordshire handler has a second string to her bow in the form of Royal Pagaille, while Irish hopes are carried by Henry de Bromhead’s Envoi Allen. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight-year-old may have lost the aura of invincibility he once had, but proved he is no back number when winning the Down Royal Champion Chase on his latest appearance – his first start over the King George trip of three miles. Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson said: “He’s not being talked about as much as some of the other horses, but I think we go there with a chance and we’re excited. “I’ll be fascinated to see how he runs. I had no idea (what to expect) at Down Royal and that was such a great win for him. It really showed us that three miles will suit him well.” Envoi Allen has suffered from well-documented breathing issues, but Thompson is hopeful on that front. He added: “I think if he settles well and travels nice and easy, he can get into a rhythm over three miles and hopefully his breathing will be OK, as it was last time. Let’s see. “To win a King George would be incredible.” Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor beat Bravemansgame and L’Homme Presse at Aintree in the spring, but takes them on again with something to prove after successive defeats this autumn. Eldorado Allen, trained by Joe Tizzard, was second to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall and has since filled the runner-up spot in Haydock’s Betfair Chase behind Protektorat, so connections can rightly feel he lines up with each-way claims once more. The field is completed by Alex Hales-trained outsider Millers Bank.

Champ and Paisley Park poised for Long Walk rematch Champ and Paisley Park will renew rivalry in the rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton. The race was due to be run at Ascot before Christmas but the cold snap saw the fixture cancelled, giving racegoers in Sunbury an additional highlight on one of the feature festive cards. Nicky Henderson’s Champ proved a neck too strong for the Emma Lavelle-trained Paisley Park in a thrilling finish to last month’s Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, with the latter narrowly failing with his customary late charge. The duo take each other on again in a five-strong field that also features Goshen, who will be stepping to three miles for the first time after returning to winning form for Gary Moore with a bloodless Ascot Hurdle success. Another switching up in trip is Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy, a well-beaten third behind Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth, while the five-strong field is completed by the Paul Nicholls-trained Miranda – a Listed victor at Kempton on her most recent spin. Nicholls holds a strong hand in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase, fielding both Gelino Bello and McFabulous. The first-named has won both his starts over fences and will be ridden by Bryony Frost, while Harry Cobden has opted to ride McFabulous, who is two from three in chase company and landed a Newbury Grade Two last month. He beat Thyme Hill that day and Philip Hobbs’ charge will attempt to reverse that six-and-a-half-length defeat. Dan Skelton runs Galia Des Liteaux rather than Ballygrifincottage, with the experienced Mortlach from Fergal O’Brien’s yard the final contender for Grade One honours.

Four taking on Constitution Hill in Christmas Hurdle Constitution Hill is set to face just four rivals when he puts his unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle. The pre-eminent star of National Hunt racing, Nicky Henderson’s charge was nothing short of sensational in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and was similarly impressive on his reappearance in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last month. The five-year-old left his Champion Hurdle and dual Christmas Hurdle-winning stablemate Epatante trailing in his wake at Gosforth Park, but after freezing temperatures scuppered her intended appearance in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham, she takes him on again in Sunbury. Third in the betting is Alan King’s stable stalwart Sceau Royal. The 10-year-old has won 17 races over hurdles and fences combined, but clearly has his work cut out in this company. Harry Fry’s Metier, who was last seen winning the November Handicap on the Flat, and the Chris Gordon-trained Highway One O Two have even more to find on official ratings – but the latter is a course and distance winner and bolted up in what looked a competitive handicap hurdle at Ascot last month. Gordon said: “I’ve popped him in there and if he improves 35lb I’ve got it in the bag! “At the end of the day we’d saved him for the £150,000 handicap at Ascot last weekend and unfortunately that got cancelled. “There’s not much else for him and there’s fantastic prize-money on offer in the Christmas Hurdle. My boy will jump off and go his gallop and what will be will be. “I don’t really like doing this type of thing, but he’s old and wise enough and there’s just not a handicap suitable for him at the moment after the race at Ascot was called off. “We’ll go to Kempton, the owner can have a nice day and it would just be nice if we can get a bit of prize-money to bring back home.”

12:10pm Ladbrokes "We Play Together" Novices' Hurdle 2m (10 declared runners) 1 Rare Edition (IRE) 5 11 10 Charlie Longsdon Pay The Bill Syndicate Sam Twiston-Davies 2 Rubaud (FR) 4 11 10 Paul Nicholls Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Harry Cobden 3 Throne Hall 5 11 10 Archie Watson J Allison & Partner Jonathan Burke 4 Mamoon Star (IRE) 4 11 7 Fergal O'Brien The Sharnbrook Partnership Paddy Brennan 5 Awaythelad (IRE) ts 5 11 2 Ben Pauling Geri and The Pacemakers Nico de Boinville 6 Father of Jazz 5 11 2 Dan Skelton The Gredley Family Harry Skelton 7 He's A Latchico (IRE) 4 11 2 Gary Moore Mr Danny O'Neill and Mr Gary Moore Jamie Moore 8 Iberico Lord (FR) 4 11 2 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Aidan Coleman 9 I Hope Star (IRE) 6 11 2 Neil King Sal's Pals Bryony Frost 10 Off To A Flyer (IRE) 5 11 2 Joe Tizzard Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton and Mr J P Romans Brendan Powell

12:45pm Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 121y (5 declared runners) 1 Champ (IRE) 10 11 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 2 Goshen (FR) 6 11 7 Gary Moore Mr Steven Packham Jamie Moore 3 Not So Sleepy 10 11 7 Hughie Morrison Lady Blyth Jonathan Burke 4 Paisley Park (IRE) ts 10 11 7 Emma Lavelle Mr Andrew Gemmell Aidan Coleman 5 Miranda (IRE) ts, p 7 11 0 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 034 Harry Cobden

1:20pm Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (In Memory of Nigel Clark) (Grade 1) 3m (5 declared runners) 1 Gelino Bello (FR) 6 11 7 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Bryony Frost 2 McFabulous (IRE) p 8 11 7 Paul Nicholls Giraffa Racing Harry Cobden 3 Mortlach ts 7 11 7 Fergal O'Brien Richard D A Hames and Doug Pocock Paddy Brennan 4 Thyme Hill p 8 11 7 Philip Hobbs The Englands and Heywoods Tom O'Brien 5 Galia des Liteaux (FR) 6 11 0 Dan Skelton Mr Michael Ariss Harry Skelton

1:55pm Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m (5 declared runners) 1 Constitution Hill 5 11 10 Nicky Henderson Mr Michael Buckley Nico de Boinville 2 Highway One O Two (IRE) 7 11 10 Chris Gordon Mr Anthony Ward-Thomas Jamie Moore 3 Metier (IRE) ts 6 11 10 Harry Fry Mr G. C. Stevens Jonathan Burke 4 Sceau Royal (FR) 10 11 10 Alan King Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede 5 Epatante (FR) 8 11 3 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Aidan Coleman

2:30pm Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1) 3m (9 declared runners) 1 Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 11 10 Lucinda Russell Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Derek Fox 2 Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 10 Paul Nicholls John Dance and Bryan Drew Harry Cobden 3 Eldorado Allen (FR) ts 8 11 10 Joe Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner Brendan Powell 4 Envoi Allen (FR) ts 8 11 10 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Cheveley Park Stud Rachael Blackmore 5 Frodon (FR) ts 10 11 10 Paul Nicholls Mr P. J. Vogt Bryony Frost 6 Hitman (FR) ts 6 11 10 Paul Nicholls Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Sam Twiston-Davies 7 L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 10 Venetia Williams DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Charlie Deutsch 8 Millers Bank p 8 11 10 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership Jonathan Burke 9 Royale Pagaille (FR) 8 11 10 Venetia Williams Mrs S. Ricci Tom Scudamore

3:05pm Ladbrokes Get Your £1 Free Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase 2m 4f 110y (10 declared runners) 1 Galore Desassences (FR) p 6 11 12 Nigel Hawke Mr Mark J. Phillips Brendan Powell 2 Solo (FR) ts 6 11 11 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey Harry Cobden 3 West Cork ts 8 11 10 Dan Skelton Mike and Eileen Newbould Harry Skelton 4 Balco Coastal (FR) 6 11 3 Nicky Henderson Mr Mark Blandford Nico de Boinville 5 Panic Attack (IRE) bl,ts 6 11 0 David Pipe Bryan Drew Tom Scudamore 6 Hudson de Grugy (FR) 5 10 13 Gary Moore Alan Jamieson Site Services Ltd Jamie Moore 7 Lord Baddesley (IRE) 7 10 11 Chris Gordon Mr Richard & Mrs Carol Cheshire Jonathan Burke 8 Arizona Cardinal 6 10 8 Stuart Edmunds Oakman Racing Club Ciaran Gethings 9 Art Approval (FR) p 6 10 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr Rupert Lowe Paddy Brennan 10 Don Alvaro ts 6 10 6 Paul Nicholls Moger & Woodhouse Angus Cheleda (5)