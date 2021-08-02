Kempton Monday review: Fast Attack strikes

James Doyle believes Simon and Ed Crisford could have a “pretty smart” individual on their hands in Fast Attack, who lived up to her name on debut in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Kempton Park.
Fresh from performing best man duties at weighing room colleague William Buick’s wedding on Sunday the Group One-winning rider tasted victory back doing his day job with a wide margin success aboard the Kodiac filly.
Ranging up behind main market rival Ebtsama down the home straight the 6-4 favourite quickly put the seven furlong contest to bed in a matter of strides before galloping on all the way to the line to secure an impressive six length success.
Doyle said: “She had done some sensible work at home with horses that had come out and won. We were quite hopeful. It was her first day at school but she took it very well. She is quite a striking looker and she catches your eye and her work has been pleasing so we were hoping something of the tune to what she has done.
“She was a little bit green when I first asked and she was a bit lost but once I got balanced she powered away nicely. She got through the line today over seven, and the track is quite testing as they have done some remedial work to it. It is quite difficult to pick up but I think it showed she is pretty smart. Her dam’s side is quite speedy so I think she is fine where she is (at seven furlongs).”
Reflecting on carrying out best man duties he added: “It was good. I was pretty nervous but once we got the speech out of the way I was fine.”
Speak silenced her rivals when leading home a one-two for owner George Strawbridge in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
In what has been a good few days for Strawbridge, who saw his colours carried to Group Two glory in the King George Stakes by Suesa at Glorious Goodwood, the Classic-winning owner was back among the winners courtesy of the Andrew Balding-trained Sea The Moon filly
Picking up early leader, and Evens favourite Yorkindness, inside the final quarter of a mile the 13-2 chance stayed on gamely to defeat fellow newcomer Natasha by a length and three quarters.
James Wigan, racing manager to the owner, said: “They were both well thought of and this was the first mile maiden we could run in that’s why we ended up with two runners. They have both run good races.
“With these two fillies it looked as if they needed a mile so we waited for the right opportunity to get going.
“David (Probert) was pleased and we will now go for something better. I think for the time being we will stick to a mile but she should stay further in due course.”
Silken Petals can look forward to a first outing at Listed level on her next start following her tenacious success in the five-furlong Dave Dyke’s 70th EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton Park.
Having opened her account at the sixth attempt over at York last time out, the Charlie McBride-trained daughter of Pastoral Pursuits followed up that success under a penalty.
It was a second start at the track for Silken Petals, who finished runner-up on her debut at the track in May behind subsequent Albany Stakes scorer Sandrine, who recently claimed Group Two honours in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.
Receiving a dream run around the inside the 6-5 chance demonstrated the best of her battling abilities when getting the better of 5-6 favourite Vertiginous, who was last sighted finishing fifth in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, by a neck.
Following the victory, which was a first at the track in 537 days for rider Hayley Turner, Newmarket handler McBride hinted that a trip to Newbury to contest the Byerley Stud Stakes, better known as the St Hugh’s Stakes, on August 13th would be next on the agenda.
McBride said: “To give three pounds to the horse that finished fifth in the Queen Mary was a good effort. We started off at six here and we finished second to Sandrine and the third horse was the one of George Boughey’s (Oscula) that won the Woodcote at Epsom.
“The form was all there. People said she wouldn’t handle the track but I said she would. First time out here she came from four or five lengths behind Sandrine to join Sandrine at the furlong marker then Sandrine battled back and beat her.
“There should have been a clue there to drop back to five than stay at six but we thought she was capable of winning at six.
“I trained her sister Squash and she was a Listed-class filly. She will probably go for the St Hugh’s Stakes now. We always said we would go there.
“We didn’t plan on coming here but as there was another GBB bonus we thought we had a chance. Her professionalism there won the race as the others looked a bit green.”
Sean Levey made his sole ride at Kempton Park a triumphant one when delivering Ernie’s Valentine with a perfectly timed run to land the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap.
The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained colt scored for the first time since his debut win at Leicester when bouncing back from defeats in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and a nursery at the Berkshire track, with a neck success under Levey.
Oliver Cole said of the 16/5 winner: “He just sat back on the rail but he didn’t jump very well. He has done it well and is quite a nice horse.
“He had that slower ground at Ascot last time and he didn’t like it so he is a horse we will keep away from soft ground.
“He ran well in the Windsor Castle though he was a bit further back than we expected. He has always worked well. I think six is fine for the moment.”
Goolwa went one better than on her previous start at Ascot to complete doubles for jockey David Probert and trainer Andrew Balding when running out a length and a half winner of the Try Our New Super Boosts Aat Unibet Fillies’ Handicap.
Probert said of the 2/1 winner: “She is very lightly raced but she deserved to step forward from her run at Ascot.
“She loves it around here. Hopefully she will keep progressing and get some black type further down the line.”
Hayley Turner secured a first and last race double after Shining Success (7/2) claimed the concluding Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Fillies’ Handicap by two and a half lengths which added to her earlier success aboard Silken Petals.
David Simcock, winning trainer, said: “She loves small fields and coming from off the pace. Being back on a synthetic surface has helped her as well.”