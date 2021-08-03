Melbourne Cup preview: Kempton key to Prince Of Arran run

Prince Of Arran faces a “proper D-Day” assignment at Kempton next month as his trainer Charlie Fellowes ponders a fourth bid to win the Melbourne Cup.

Fellowes will be prepared to send the eight-year-old to Australia again, despite the new veterinary regulations which appear to have dissuaded many top European trainers from considering the long journey this year. But before sanctioning the inevitable high costs for a venture which has previously resulted in two third places and a runner-up spot – promoted from third – over the last three years at Flemington, the Newmarket trainer needs to see evidence in the September Stakes that “the real Prince Of Arran” is back. Fellowes reports Prince Of Arran has not shown anything like the necessary form since finishing third in the Cup in 2020, at home or in three starts on the track, to warrant an attempt to add to his famous big-race record in November.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

Unlike other high-profile trainers – such as Aidan O’Brien and former winner Charlie Appleby – Fellowes has nominated to run again at this stage, as one of 15 possible British or Irish participants. They include Joseph O’Brien’s 2020 winner Twilight Payment and Martyn Meade’s Irish Derby runner-up Lone Eagle. The consensus is that enhanced veterinary checks on overseas challenges – resulting from an inquiry, following the death of Ballydoyle’s Anthony Van Dyck in last year’s race – have dissuaded many from making the expensive journey. Fellowes acknowledges that factor, but will make an exception for Prince Of Arran – if he returns to form at Kempton. He said: “I am (put off by the new regulations) – and I think if I had a horse that had never been over there, but I thought would suit the race, I wouldn’t have nominated.

“But at the end of the day, I have to do what is right by the owners and the horse. He has a very good record in Australia, and we’re not racing for peanuts down there. We’re racing for very, very good prize-money – more than he could win staying up here. “So I think it’s only right that we enter and then see. “If I had an unproven horse in Australia, I wouldn’t be doing it, I wouldn’t be going down (because of the new regulations) – but just because I’ve got a horse that absolutely loves it over there, it makes sense to have a go.” Fellowes warns nonetheless, that unless he improves on his current form, Prince Of Arran will not be embarking again on a trip which – as well as his Melbourne Cup heroics – has previously also yielded a 2019 victory in the Geelong Cup and success in the Lexus Stakes a year earlier. He said: “I’m not going to send him down if I don’t think he can go and run as well as he has in previous years. If we’re going down there, we’re going to go to win – we’re not going down there to throw a dart at the board. “I think September Stakes is D-Day, proper D-Day – because I think, if he doesn’t fire at Kempton, I’d probably suggest that we’ll be looking at retirement full stop. “The facts are that he is not in good enough form at the moment to warrant a trip to Australia – and he’s going to have to prove his well-being up here before I even think about sending him on a plane down there.”