It is “perfectly possible” that Constitution Hill may head straight to Cheltenham following his run in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

Racing’s new superstar delivered on his promise he showed in his novice days with a stunning display in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. He only ran there due to quick ground at Ascot the week before and with his other alternative, Cheltenham’s International Hurdle, frozen off last weekend, Nicky Henderson is a relieved man he made the decision to go north. While the Christmas Hurdle has been his aim since, the removal of Sandown’s Contenders Hurdle from the calendar means Constitution Hill may have almost three months to wait for his next race after Kempton.

“The plan is definitely Kempton, it always was,” Henderson told Sky Sports Racing. “I had my favourite race at Sandown, it was worth nothing, but was perfect timing – but not surprisingly, it only had three or four runners (every year) and they’ve done away with it. “It’s perfectly possible this could be his last race before the Champion Hurdle. There is a race at Haydock on January 21, the (Champion Hurdle) trial, but Haydock isn’t always the ideal place to go. “Unfortunately it means Epatante will have to take him on again after losing the International. She was going to go there along with First Street, who was going to run in a handicap at Ascot on Saturday, but now even that has been lost. “Constitution Hill has still got to live up to it, Epatante is still a very good mare."

