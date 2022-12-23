Our man looks ahead to a fantastic day's racing this Boxing Day and he has a big-priced fancy in the Kempton Park feature.

Matt's popular Value Bet column is +124.7 in profit to recommended stakes so far this year

in profit to recommended stakes so far this year 2022 winners have included Ashtown Lad (16/1, antepost), Masters Legacy (9/1), Metier (10/1), Tuesday (11/1, antepost), Abuffalosoldier (12/1), Soapy Stevens (12/1), Prairie Falcon (14/1), Lord Riddiford (14/1), Tees Spirit (12/1), Desert Crown (25/1, antepost), Pogo (10/1), Millers Bank (17/2), Noble Yeats (50/1), Living Legend (11/1), Coroebus (5/1, Antepost) and The Nice Guy (10/1)

Value Bet tips: Monday, December 26 1pt win Sporting John in 1.35 Wetherby at 12/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Eldorado Allen in 2.30 Kempton at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Hudson De Grugy in 3.05 Kempton at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grey day at Kempton? Nine go to post for the 2022 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase which leaves long-term fancy ELDORADO ALLEN as an appealing each-way alternative to the big names at the top of the Kempton betting, and Joe Tizzard’s horse remains the one to be with at the odds. He isn’t the flashiest in the line-up and probably isn’t the classiest, but if you’re purely seeking ‘most likely winners’ then look elsewhere as this column has never been one for a quick fix in any race – big or small. L’Homme Presse and Bravemansgame have the slightly stronger form, but I’d maintain Eldorado Allen, who will bid for a poignant win just days after the death of former stablemate and 2015 King George hero Cue Card, is underestimated by the market based on his promising comeback run behind Paul Nicholls’ horse – to whom he was conceding 3lb – in the Charlie Hall Chase, and his subsequent Betfair Chase effort was equally as strong, if not a little better strictly on the book.

Winning distances at Haydock should nearly always be taken with a pinch of salt as the typically testing ground tends to exaggerate matters up the home straight and the grey Eldorado Allen, who isn’t yet fully exposed as a staying chaser, boxed on bravely to be beaten 11 lengths by soft-ground specialist Protektorat, who you can see dominating that race for years to come much like Bristol De Mai did. Eldorado Allen beat Hitman off level weights in last year’s Haldon Gold Cup and really emerged on the staying scene with a two-and-a-half-length defeat of Royale Pagaille (Clan Des Obeaux back in third) in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February. Both of that pair are shorter than him here.

He then ran better than the result when third to Allaho in the Ryanair Chase subsequent to that and I can readily excuse his Aintree effort after he got completely clobbered by a wayward Kemboy at the very first fence. It was also his sixth start of the season, so he can be forgiven for crying enough before the straight. Having run Mister Fisher close over an inadequate trip at this track on his third start last year, there’s every reason to expect a bold showing and, while the current 25/1 is half the price we were able to take antepost, I’ll gladly double down with an each-way interest as I reckon he should be closer to 10/1 in this company.

Bank on Hudson improvement for Moores The Ladbrokes Get Your £1 Free Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase has been shunted off the terrestrial TV roster due to the rescheduled Long Walk Hurdle, but I won’t be letting that put me off having a bet in what is always a decent and competitive contest. HUDSON DE GRUGY was a long way behind Solo when making his chasing debut at Sandown in early-November, but that run might just have been needed after the summer break and Gary Moore’s horse is 10lb better off with the reopposing winner on the revised terms. Hudson De Grugy has since been beaten 20 lengths on his second outing over fences over two mile and two furlongs here later last month, though in fairness he looked to bump into something special in Dan Skelton’s Lac De Constance on that occasion.

Perhaps you’d like to have seen a bit more spark even in defeat from the five-year-old, but he does very much have time on his side and he’s not looked a bad jumper, either, so there could be some major improvement to come at the third time of asking in this code. Getting back into a handicap will definitely help as he was on level weights with Lac De Constance last time and he’s not been rated in the 120s since bolting up by 17 lengths on his handicap hurdle debut two seasons ago. He added two more hurdling wins to his tally last term, both on soft ground, so conditions won’t be an issue and he looks over-priced to me given the obvious potential.

Take chance on John's jumping at Wetherby There is a genuine touch of class to this year's William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby and, although plenty deep enough, Shan Blue is the obvious favourite on his first start of the season. He was in the process of running out a really impressive winner of the Charlie Hall Chase before taking a crashing fall first time out last term, although maybe that unsettling experience was still playing on his mind when very well beaten on his belated return to the fold in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Despite finishing runner-up on his next start, he was also well held (beaten 15 lengths behind Sam Brown) when dropped into handicap company for the first time in his life when last seen at Aintree in April and, on balance, he's certainly one I'm willing to oppose here. Kalashnikov has an even longer layoff to overcome (648 days to be precise) and he'd be dead interesting off a mark of 155 if fully tuned up, but the best fit when it comes to taking on Shan Blue appears to be one who has beaten Dan Skelton's horse before, namely SPORTING JOHN. That win for Sporting John came off level weights in the 2021 Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, after which he really lost his way over fences, and he hasn't jumped a larger obstacle in public since pulling up at Aintree that spring. However, he did show there was still plenty of life in him when winning a couple of staying handicap hurdles at Cheltenham and Warwick last season, and I'm willing to overlook his slightly lesser run in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby on his October comeback.

He's presumably been doing some encouraging work on the schooling grounds between then and now, prompting the switch back to chasing, and despite having to give Shan Blue 3lb, there's no doubt he can be seriously competitive off a mark of 151 here having defied precisely that rating when landing the Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick in January.

Away from the glare of the ITV cameras, keep an eye out for Rafferty's Return on his... return to Wetherby in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle. He wasn’t seen to best effect on good ground when resuming after a summer break at this track last month and yet he ran much better than the bare result, ending up ninth but still right there two-out before a bad blunder at the last hurdle saw him stop to a walk.