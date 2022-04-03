The 10-year-old was a brilliant winner on Merseyside in 2019 – one of his four top-level victories along with the 2018 Savills Chase, the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup and last year’s Irish Gold Cup.

Having sidestepped last month’s Cheltenham Festival, Kemboy will return to Aintree as a fresh horse as he prepares to renew rivalry with Clan Des Obeaux, who was second to him three years ago and went one better in last year’s Bowl.

Mullins said: “Kemboy loves the track so we decided to skip Cheltenham this year and aim for there and nicer ground, but there is rain forecast.

“I read this morning that the clerk of the course was worried about whether to water or not.

“I always thought a rule of thumb was not to worry about having it over-watered, safety is the main thing to me and a little too much is better than a little too less."