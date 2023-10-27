Kelso Saturday preview

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's meeting at Kelso which features the reappearance of Corach Rambler.

Lucinda Russell expects to have a clearer idea of what the rest of the season has in store for her Grand National hero Corach Rambler after he makes his reappearance at Kelso on Saturday. Having already claimed the world’s most famous steeplechase with One For Arthur in 2017, Russell enjoyed a second taste of Aintree success in April as Corach Rambler, also a dual Cheltenham Festival winner following back-to-back victories in the Ultima Handicap Chase, galloped to National glory. A 13lb rise in the weights means the nine-year-old kicks off the new campaign with a lofty mark of 159, potentially putting him in the realms of being a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender. However, with connections having decided against a weekend trip back to the Cotswolds, first on Corach Rambler’s agenda is Kelso’s Edinburgh Gin Chase, in which he must concede upwards of a stone in weight to his five rivals.

“We had the choice between two races, but he was giving a lot of weight away at Cheltenham and this is a limited handicap,” said Russell. “He owes us absolutely nothing and we’re delighted to get him back on the track. He seems in fantastic form, he loves being in training and loves his racing, so let’s hope he runs a big race at Kelso. “It’s the start of the season and I think with a lot of these horses that we’re running just now, how they run now will dictate what we do for the rest of the year with them. At this time last year we hadn’t even thought of the Grand National with Corach Rambler and he ended up winning it, so let’s just see he how he performs and that will give us an idea what we do next.” While keen to get this weekend’s comeback run out of the way before making concrete future plans, the Kinross handler admits to having one eye on a possible tilt at Grade One honours on Merseyside. She added: “I’ve got it on my mind that we’ll go to the Betfair Chase at Haydock and try him at level weights, but we’ll know more after Saturday.”