Kelso Saturday review: My Drogo wins again

However the winner took his measure soon after an ran on strongly for the trainer’s brother Harry to score by a widening nine-and-a-half lengths.

Dan Skelton’s charge was burdened with a five-pound penalty for previous win at Grade Two level and jumping the second last Do Your Job (10/1) looked set to make a real race of it.

2/1 favourite My Drogo stretched his unbeaten record over timber to three with a convincing win in the bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso.

Lovely performance - @DSkeltonRacing 's MY DROGO is a convincing winner of the (Grade 2) Premier Novices' Hurdle at @KelsoRacecourse . A perfect 3 from 3 over hurdles! 👏 pic.twitter.com/i3MKZSBNss

The winning trainer said: "He’s unbeaten in three hurdles and the form of his Ascot win is very strong - and so is this. He did it under a penalty and is very good. Every question you ask of him he answers. He’s tough, jumps nicely and has the pace every good horse needs.

"I'm really impressed with how his season has progressed. We’ll step him up in grade now and go to Aintree hopefully and next year he’ll go chasing.”

Shunter strikes for Ireland

Irish raider The Shunter won the most valuable race of the afternoon, the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

The Emmet Mullins-trained gelding won the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, before reverting to fences to finish third in a handicap chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Switching back to the the smaller obstacles for this £75,000 contest, The Shunter dug deep in the hands of Alain Cawley to see off Night Edition and Faivoir in a driving finish.

He was another winner for our Weekend View column, Chris Day putting him up at 7/1 on Monday.

The winner now qualifies for a £100,000 bonus if winning at Cheltenham and the trainer told Racing TV: "It was a long straight to watch but Alan was very good on him and it's exciting going forward with the big bonus on offer.

“Owner Paul Byrne told me about Christmas time about it so we’ve been mapping him to try and maximise him for the Cheltenam Festival and we have plenty of options there. Where we’ll go I’m not sure but we’ll decide nearer the time."