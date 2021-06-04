Sporting Life
Billy Lee on board Fantasy Lady (right)
Action from the Curragh

Brian Kavanagh to take up Curragh role on leaving Horse Racing Ireland

By Sporting Life
14:32 · FRI June 04, 2021

Brian Kavanagh has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Curragh.

Kavanagh has been CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, which is the commercial semi-state body responsible for the overall governance, development, promotion and administration of the sport, since 2001 – but announced in March he would be leaving his role at the end of his current contract in September.

The Curragh has duly snapped up Kavanagh to begin his new position in November, taking over from Pat Keogh.

Padraig McManus, chairman of the board of the Curragh said: “The Board are looking forward to welcoming Brian into his new role as CEO of the Curragh Racecourse and training grounds, and look forward to Brian leading the Curragh as we prepare for racing post-Covid world and growing the world class training ground facilities here at the Curragh together with the strong, committed team we have already in place.

“We also want to put on record how extremely grateful we are to Pat Keogh for the tremendous job he has done, and his leadership of the Curragh Racecourse and training grounds over the last two years.”

