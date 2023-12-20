Kauto Star Novices' Chase entries revealed

Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls has won the three-mile Grade 1 five times in the past and over the weekend revealed he'd been forced into a change of plan with Knappers Hill ruled out of Kempton and potentially the rest of the season.

That means he's now happy to rely on Hermes Allen, a recent Newbury winner on chasing debut in Grade 2 company, in the race named after former Ditcheat superstar Kauto Star, while Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell is set to run the promising Giovinco, who followed home the Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay at Sandown a fortnight ago.

Representing Ireland, Gordon Elliott could run the five-year-old Imagine, who already has chase wins to his name at Fairyhouse and Punchestown this season, with Willie Mullins potentially double handed having entered Klassical Dream and Grangeclare West, the latter in the same Cheveley Park Stud silks of stablemate and King George VI Chase contender Allaho.

Kilbeg King (Anthony Honeyback), Marble Sands (David Killahena & Graeme McPherson) and Tightenourbelts (Emma Lavelle) are also engaged but but arguably the most fascinating of the nine possible runners is French ace Il Est Francais for training team Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm.

He has been described as the 'best horse to emerge from France in many years' by those closest to him and has won his two starts at Auteuil since switching to fences this season.