Karl Burke looks ahead to a big Irish Champions Festival for the stable

"James is obviously a top class jockey but, probably, the first couple of rides on her, he just needed to get to know her and probably didn't make enough use of her last year in the Matron Stakes. Hopefully there's plenty of pace in the race this time and we should be fine."

"I'm sure he knows how to ride her now and it should go smoothly. I think she's tricky but she's a horse that likes to get on with things; you can't ask her to do enough. She's on the lazy side and she lengthens rather than quickens.

"She's arrived fine and eaten up overnight. Everything is good, the track, the trip, the ground. Hopefully James gets a tune out of her that Danny can.

"She did a little breeze yesterday and she looked fantastic and she's travelled over yesterday," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast.

The 2024 Irish 1000 Guineas winner won for the first time since that Classic when taking the Prix Rothschild under former regular rider Danny Tudhope who was standing in for the sidelined James Doyle at Deauville and Burke can't see any negatives for Fallen Angel.

The in-form Middleham handler has five horses across five Group 1 races this weekend with the headline act, arguably, Fallen Angel who will attempt to improve on last year's second place in the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Burke is set to be represented by Royal Champion in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and believes his outsider is capable of running into the frame if able to reproduce his best form.

"If he runs up to his York form he's in there with a great chance, certainly of getting a place," he commented.

"The ground would be a question mark for me but he's run well enough at Sandown without the race going his way but it just put it in our minds that he's a top of the ground horse. There's no reason why we shouldn't give it a go but if it went very heavy, which I don't think it will, then that would put a big question mark on whether he runs or not."

Underfoot conditions are also causing a headache for his star juvenile Venetian Sun who is due to line up in the seven furlong Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Venetian Sun is unbeaten in four starts, stepping up from her debut to win the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot before adding the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Group 1 Prix Morny to her tally and Burke is pleased with how Venetian Sun has come out of her latest run in France.

"She's working as well as ever, it not better, to be honest," he said. "She literally is on her way to Ireland now as we speak. She did a little canter this morning and did it very, very well.

"She looks in great shape but she's such a professional at home and on the track; she just goes about her work, she does what you ask her to do and that's it but she does it very well.

"We'll be walking the track several times, I think, on Sunday morning. We really want to run her but if the ground turned up heavy then there would be a doubt whether she'd run and we know she would be better on good ground.

"We've run on fast ground nearly every time she's ran and every time Cliff [Lee] has got off and said she's feeling the ground so we want good, good to soft. Even soft ground would be okay but real deep ground or very soft ground would bring her participation into doubt.

"Especially more so because there's a Group 1 around the corner that she's still in, i.e. the Cheveley Park Stakes in two weeks and if it did come up soft there, just over the six, rather than stretching her over the seven on the heavy ground. So there is a question mark at the moment and we're certainly on weather watch with her."