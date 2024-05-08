Karl Burke eyeing Dante date for Caviar Heights

Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, the Sea The Stars colt finished a promising third as a 50-1 shot for last month’s Feilden Stakes on his first start for Karl Burke and took another significant step forward to go two places better on his return to the Rowley Mile in the Newmarket Stakes.

Burke is now eyeing a swift rise in class for one of Britain’s leading trials for the Betfred Derby at York next week, although the jury is out on whether the premier Classic itself will prove to be a suitable target.

“He was brilliant and he’ll be confirmed for the Dante. Obviously we don’t have to do too much work with him, he’s had his two runs already, so he could easily turn up there,” said the trainer.

“I don’t know (about the Derby), there’s a lot of speed in the family. I’m not saying he won’t stay a mile and a half, but the pedigree wouldn’t be obvious, although he’s by Sea The Stars.

“He’s a bit of a relentless galloper and you can make plenty of use of him over that mile and a quarter, so we’ll see how things play out.”