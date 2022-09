A trip to the Breeders’ Cup is under consideration for Karl Burke’s speedy juvenile filly Dramatised.

The daughter of Showcasing was hugely impressive on her racecourse debut at Newmarket in the spring and justified her tall reputation with victory in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She was disappointing when bidding for her hat-trick in the Lowther at York last month, seemingly failing to see out six furlongs, but Burke has not lost any faith in the youngster. “She’s had an easy time since York and we’re just starting to do a bit more work with her now – we’re having to just to keep a lid on her. She looks in great shape,” he said.