Star two-year-old filly Dramatised could yet make her next racecourse appearance in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York's Ebor Festival next month.

Trainer Karl Burke - who reports the daughter of Showcasing to be in fine form after working under Danny Tudhope on Friday morning - has been weighing up six-furlong options against fellow two-year-olds in the Group One Prix Morny and the Group Two Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, but admits a shot at the Coolmore-backed feature on Friday August 19 has not been ruled out by connections. After winning a Newmarket maiden first time out in late-April, Dramatised's only subsequent start saw her readily justify market favouritism in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, form which received another major boost when seventh home Olivia Maralda won by seven lengths at Newbury on Thursday evening. Dramatised is a 7/1 chance with Sky Bet for the Nunthorpe although her next target has yet not been decided, with Burke insisting he'll keep options open while building the filly back up to peak fitness over the next couple of weeks.

Dramatised pictured in her stable on Friday morning

However, he does admit running in the Nunthorpe still remains on the table for owners Clipper Logistics. Burke told sportinglife.com: "Danny came in this morning and it's the first time he's sat on her since Ascot, she did a really nice half-swing gallop behind another nice filly and she's moving very well. "To my eye she's strengthened again since the Queen Mary and is in great shape. It was an easy piece of work for her. "She'll be left in all the races and we'll see how she's working and see what the opposition is looking like, particularly how the Morny is looking. And a decision will be made then. "She's in the Nunthorpe still and she's second-favourite now. I think James Tate's filly (Royal Aclaim) is a very good filly but I wouldn't be quite of the same opinion as those who have been raving about her. Our horse Korker gave her about a three-length start and he was still on her tail coming into the final stages. "I know Royal Aclaim won comfortably but Andrea (Atzeni) did give her a flick or two so how much was left in the tank - who knows?" Dramatised has shown tremendous speed in her first two public appearances but her trainer already has half an eye on her long-term future and whether or not she may even be campaigned towards the 1000 Guineas next spring, something that could ultimately put him off taking on older sprinters over the minimum trip at this stage.

We're in Middleham this morning to catch up with @karl_burke as he prepares a big team for @Goodwood_Races next week!



Keep an eye out on https://t.co/ndCdrE8mBt for a full update... pic.twitter.com/BHJWSbAF8C — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) July 22, 2022