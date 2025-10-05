Menu icon
Sporting Life
Calandagan beats Kalpana in the King George
Kalpana (left) is popular in the Arc

Kalpana among Sky Bet's ParisLongchamp market movers

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 05, 2025 · 3h ago

Punters are keeping the faith in Kalpana in today's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Andrew Balding's four-year-old filly was turned over at skinny odds in her prep race at Kempton but Andrew Balding and Juddmonte, the owners who were successful in the French showpiece last year courtesy of Bluestocking, expect a more polished performance from the King George runner-up.

Sky Bet make Kalpana a 7/1 chance this morning having been 10s, while Aidan O'Brien's pair of Puerto Rico and Exactly, plus the Joseph O'Brien-trained Wemightakedlongway, are others proving popular in the betting for their respective races on Arc day.

Sky Bet's ParisLongchamp market movers

12:40: Esna, 20/1 from 33/1

13:15: Puerto Rico 7/2 from 9/2, Nighttime out to 3/1 from 2/1

15:05: Kalpana 7/1 from 10/1

15:50: Wemightakedlongway 4/1 from 6/1 last night

16:25: Exactly 7/1 from 11/1

Arc de Triomphe features & previews

