Andrew Balding's four-year-old filly was turned over at skinny odds in her prep race at Kempton but Andrew Balding and Juddmonte, the owners who were successful in the French showpiece last year courtesy of Bluestocking, expect a more polished performance from the King George runner-up.

Sky Bet make Kalpana a 7/1 chance this morning having been 10s, while Aidan O'Brien's pair of Puerto Rico and Exactly, plus the Joseph O'Brien-trained Wemightakedlongway, are others proving popular in the betting for their respective races on Arc day.