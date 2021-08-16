Juveniles to follow this autumn including Dewhurst and Moyglare entries

Ben Linfoot nominates five juveniles to follow this autumn after perusing the entries for races like the Dewhurst, Royal Lodge and Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Bluegrass (Galileo – Quiet Reflection) Trainer: Aidan O’Brien Entries: KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes (Leopardstown, Sep 11), Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Newmarket, Sep 25), Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Newmarket, Oct 9) Coolmore’s success at pairing Galileo with sprinting mares was very evident in the middle and latter stages of the super stallion’s career – Exhibit A: Frankel – and so his colt out of Quiet Reflection, BLUEGRASS, turned plenty of heads when he got off the mark at the Curragh last week. Green on his debut at the same track three weeks previously when sixth to Cowboy Justice, he was much more professional on his second outing, breaking well and making all for an impressive one-and-a-half length verdict over Good Heavens, who was over four lengths in front of the third. On that evidence he needs a mile now and looks a smart middle-distance prospect for next season, but his progress will be keenly monitored heading into the autumn where he’ll have plenty of options.

Maritime Wings (Gleneagles – Celeste De La Mer) Trainer: Joseph O’Brien Entries: Weatherbys Scientific £200,000 2-Y-O Stakes (Doncaster Sep 9), Champagne Stakes (Doncaster, Sep 11), KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes (Leopardstown, Sep 11), Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (Curragh, Sep 12), Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Newmarket, Sep 25), Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes (Curragh Sep 25), Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Newmarket, Oct 9) MARITIME WINGS has been running in the shadow of Point Lonsdale so far this campaign but he looks a nice colt in his own right and could well blossom this autumn with plenty of opportunities to avoid the ante-post 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite. After winning on debut at Leopardstown, Joseph O’Brien’s horse has twice run second to Point Lonsdale at that same track and the Curragh, indicating last time in the Futurity Stakes, with the way he travelled, that he can win a Group Two of similar nature when not faced with such serious opposition. Gleneagles has been doing well with his juveniles this campaign, winning 11 races from 50 goes at 22%, and Maritime Wings looks one of his more useful prospects. As you can see from his entries Joseph O’Brien has him in everything this autumn and, given he looks versatile when it comes to ground conditions, it would be no surprise if he’s placed to advantage, bolstering the reputation of Point Lonsdale further while he’s at it.

Westover (Frankel – Mirabilis) Trainer: Ralph Beckett Entries: Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Newmarket, Sep 25), Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Newmarket, Oct 9) Frankel has been the standout sire of juveniles in 2021 when it comes to strike-rate, winning 18 races from 52 goes at 34.62%, but surprisingly he doesn’t have a Champagne Stakes entry amongst his progeny and he only has one in the Dewhurst, as well. His Dewhurst entry is the interesting Juddmonte colt WESTOVER, though, a horse who went into many a notebook following a victorious debut at Sandown on August 5 where he overcame a steady pace to outsprint his rivals up the hill over a mile. The runner-up, Bullet Force, has subsequently franked the form with a win at Musselburgh and the next appearance of Ralph Beckett’s colt is eagerly-awaited, with the Royal Lodge looking a suitable port of call.

HYPERSONICAL (Kingman – Flying Fairies) Trainer: Karl Burke Entries: Novice Stakes (Thirsk, Sep 4), Champagne Stakes (Doncaster, Sep 11), Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Newmarket, Sep 25), William Hill Two Year Old Trophy (Redcar, Oct 2) Kingman hasn’t had a great campaign with his juveniles so far, winning three races from 27 goes at 11.11%. However, from September to November in 2020 he went 17/67 at 25.37% so an upturn in fortunes is expected this autumn. One on the radar is the Karl Burke-trained HYPERSONICAL for John and Jess Dance, a 335,000gns breeze-up colt who was essentially wiped out at the start on debut at Haydock in July before eventually finishing fifth. He shaped very nicely considering the significant interference from Box To Box as they left the stalls and he could build on that debut at Thirsk this weekend before bigger targets are potentially considered.

THE ALGARVE (American Pharoah – Imagine) Trainer: Aidan O’Brien Entries: Moyglare Stud Stakes (Curragh, Sep 12) This time last year American Pharoah began to do well with his juvenile fillies, with Thinking Of You, Willow and Queen’s Speech all winning in the autumn from just four individual representatives, so I’ve got my eye out for his qualifiers this time around. THE ALGARVE fits the bill for Aidan O’Brien, as she’s beautifully-bred being out of the dual-Classic winner Imagine, making her a half-sister to the likes of Horatio Nelson and Van Gogh, and she ran with some encouragement on debut when seventh at Naas on August 2. Seamie Heffernan didn’t go hard on her in the straight when all chance had gone, but she kept on well enough to be beaten just over seven lengths and fourth home Magical Lagoon has come out of the Naas race and won subsequently. The Algarve’s Moyglare entry tells you more will be expected of her next time and she’s on the radar for a maiden success before bigger targets are considered for her agenda.