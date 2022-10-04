It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.

King Charles III had his first runner in the Royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday, with the William Haggas-trained Educator finishing second as the 11-10 favourite.

King’s Lynn and Mellow Yellow were beaten at Ascot and Newmarket respectively on Saturday, while Improvise and Pride Of The Pack were both well held at Pontefract and Windsor respectively on Monday.

Just Fine, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, was a 100-30 chance to make it sixth time lucky for the ruling monarch in the Kube – Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap.