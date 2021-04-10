Jumps legends AP McCoy, Paul Nicholls and Katie Walsh hail Rachael Blackmore

Walsh finished third on the Ted Walsh-trained Seabass in 2012 and rode in the Grand National on a total of six occasions, completing the course on all but one of those outings.

She said: “It’s absolutely unbelievable. It really was a great result for racing - it was a great result all round. It was history in the making, very few people were there to see it but I was there! I’m delighted that I was lucky enough to be there to witness it and it really was absolutely brilliant.

“It is huge. It’s the first woman to win the National. It’s history, but I suppose this has been coming over time. There’s been more women riding in the National over the last couple of years.

“There were maybe two or three women riding in it and the rest were men so they were always outnumbered really, so it all happened today – it all worked, it all clicked.

“This is the most watched race in the world, there are people who are going to hear about this in all different parts of the world and it’s just brilliant for horseracing and I’m delighted for Rachael. She’s an inspiration to male and female jockeys and she’s inspiring. The result couldn’t have been any better.

“It’s just a great day and I just look at it like the way she’s looking at it, that it’s unbelievable and that she’s the person who won the Randox Grand National this year and it’s just a great result.

“It is history without doubt, but I don’t think this needed to happen to encourage women into sport or to show people on the outside that we’re level, because that’s been shown for the last decade I’d have thought.

“She’s a star. She’s so tactically aware, she’s as hard as nails both mentally and physically, she can take the ups and the downs and she deserves this. This isn’t just pot luck or a fluke, she’s worked hard to get this and she deserves it.”