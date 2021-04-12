Ed Chamberlin column: Aintree reflections following Rachael Blackmore's Grand National win on Minella Times.

"I can’t believe I’m Rachael Blackmore". The Grand National-winning jockey's words on ITV that melted so many hearts. We’d just witnessed a race for the ages. A seismic moment for our sport. Thursday The week had started quietly. All our energy was channelled in to how we could bring a deserted, desolate Aintree to life for people at home. Tiger Roll was the headline act but even that had a hollow feel to it as he should have been running in the big one on Saturday. A sorry episode. Sir Alex Ferguson then had a first treble since 1999. Not what the locals wanted but perfect for us with a big audience of sports fans. On ITV we’ve always aimed to make horse racing as accessible and popular as possible. In 2016 and 2017 the day one audience averaged around half a million people. It has grown rapidly each year and on Thursday averaged well over a million, thereby doubling in the space of four years, which shows just how far racing has come in a short period of time.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Enjoyed himself as an owner at Aintree

Friday We learnt of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh a couple of hours before we were due to go on air. A time for cool heads as plans and running orders went out of the window. A day to get the tone right. A sombre, sad day with wonderful tributes from Brough Scott, Sir Anthony McCoy and Alice Plunkett.

Jockeys show their respect at Aintree

Saturday My overriding feeling on Saturday morning was delight that Liverpool had its race back. Everywhere you went - from strolling through Southport to Starbucks takeaways in Liverpool - everyone wished you luck. It’s an occasion that means so much to the city. The late Chairman Rose Patterson did so much to connect the local community with Aintree. In my eyes it’s the benchmark for any racecourse in this country and a big part of why the Grand National is thriving. The National is a sporting event that unites and inspires - and one that this part of the country is rightly proud. Inducting Rose to Aintree’s Hall Of Fame on Saturday morning was such an emotive moment and my heart went out to her brave family. The pain they must be feeling is unimaginable. We all missed her so much this weekend. I kept looking round for that reassuring nod or word she used to give me. Rose was so special. Much admired. Now much missed. How she would have loved to have seen history made on Saturday afternoon. It was a privilege just to be there. A surreal moment to present to a global audience. We all witnessed something so special and the best result for the race since Aldaniti in 1981. When I left home on Tuesday, rather than ‘goodbye’, both my children shouted at me to remember to put money on whatever Rachael Blackmore was riding. Like many Dads up and down the land, I’ve been paying out with a smile on my face. When I got back 11-year-old Sam Chamberlin’s first words weren’t ‘welcome home’, but when’s the next big race, Daddy? People within racing will always moan and groan but in the wider world Rachael is changing the landscape. In the interview after the race I asked her if she realised the impact she is having.

Minella Times wins the National under Rachael Blackmore