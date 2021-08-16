Following on from last week’s article, in which he highlighted 10 maiden horses to follow throughout the winter months, Paul Ferguson – author of Jumpers To Follow – is back again, and this time he highlights five mares to note during the upcoming weeks/months.

CREDO Anthony Honeyball

The winner of two good-ground bumpers last season, she made all on both occasions and travelled with purpose throughout. A 20-length winner at Plumpton, she followed-up under a penalty at Fontwell and looks a decent prospect for novice hurdles. A heavy-ground Points winner in Ireland, she was ridden more patiently on that occasion, so is clearly versatile in terms of both ground and tactics, and should win more races now that she goes hurdling. A half-sister to the 137-rated Cyclop, she might appreciate an extra half-mile over hurdles.

FONTAINE COLLONGES Venetia Williams

Another six-year-old, she won a bumper on her British debut in January 2020 (had won an AQPS race in France) and won on her third and final start over hurdles a year later. A half-sister to Guetapan Collonges (winner of two handicap hurdles last season for JP McManus and Charlie Longsdon), she is by Saddler Maker and showed a fine attitude to fend off No Risk des Flos at Leicester when last seen. The runner-up won again at Southwell in March and from an opening mark of 116, she will be of interest in handicap hurdles when the ground is soft or worse. She also has the option of going chasing.

MARSH WREN Stuart Edmunds

A bumper winner at Southwell in March, she hails from a yard who have done well with mares in recent seasons, with Maria’s Benefit and Queenohearts both successful at Grade 2 level. Having travelled well into the home straight, the daughter of Schiaparelli finished really strongly to record a comfortable success. The fourth advertised the form by winning a maiden hurdle at Warwick in early-May and there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, so going up in distance shouldn’t be an issue in time.