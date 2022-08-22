Eve Johnson-Houghton is not ruling out a tilt at the Prix de la Foret for Jumby, who finished last of nine to Kinross in the City of York Stakes at York on Saturday.

The four-year-old had earned a fifth career success seven days earlier, taking the Hungerford at Newbury. Though the respective races were a similar seven-furlong Group Two contest, the outcome was vastly different. With William Buick retained by Godolphin to ride Al Suhail, the Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian-owned colt was slow to break under new partner Jim Crowley and finished 13 lengths adrift of the winner. The Blewbury handler said she could offer no explanation for the lacklustre effort by the son of New Bay, who loves fast ground.