July Festival day two: What the trainers say ahead of Group 1 action

Hollie Doyle - Nashwa: “I’m obviously only riding because of Imad’s retainer, but it’s good that Tom has picked up that good ride. Riding against him in a Group One for the same team is not something I’ve really thought about – it would never really cross my mind. It’s just another day at the office. I think she has taken a time to come to hand. She is really big and has grown a lot over the winter. I just think she has taken a few runs to get straightened out, really. John and Thady are clearly happy with the way she has come out of Newcastle to run her back in the Falmouth. We will leave it to them – they usually do the right thing.”

Tom Marquand - Coppice: “Obviously it’s fantastic to pick up a ride of Coppice’s quality in a major Group One. She comes in off the back of an impressive performance at Ascot with Frankie and under unfortunate circumstances for him, I’ve been lucky enough to have been given the opportunity to get aboard her, so hopefully she can continue along her progressive path.”

Barry Mahon - Coppice: “This is a huge step up in class, but she’s a nice filly and she won well at Ascot. She’s a filly that we have Group-race aspirations for so we will start here and see how we get on and if we have to lower her sights, then we can. She’s a filly who, if she could get third in a Group One, then that would be a nice result.”

Jamie McCalmont - Prosperous Voyage: “Hopefully the rain will hold off for her. Her last two runs have been good and she goes into the race as well as she did last year, so you would have to be really hopeful.”