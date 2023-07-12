July Festival day two: What the trainers say ahead of Group 1 action

Check out what connections are saying about their chances ahead of Friday's big-race action.
Hollie Doyle - Nashwa: “I’m obviously only riding because of Imad’s retainer, but it’s good that Tom has picked up that good ride. Riding against him in a Group One for the same team is not something I’ve really thought about – it would never really cross my mind. It’s just another day at the office. I think she has taken a time to come to hand. She is really big and has grown a lot over the winter. I just think she has taken a few runs to get straightened out, really. John and Thady are clearly happy with the way she has come out of Newcastle to run her back in the Falmouth. We will leave it to them – they usually do the right thing.”
Tom Marquand - Coppice: “Obviously it’s fantastic to pick up a ride of Coppice’s quality in a major Group One. She comes in off the back of an impressive performance at Ascot with Frankie and under unfortunate circumstances for him, I’ve been lucky enough to have been given the opportunity to get aboard her, so hopefully she can continue along her progressive path.”
Barry Mahon - Coppice: “This is a huge step up in class, but she’s a nice filly and she won well at Ascot. She’s a filly that we have Group-race aspirations for so we will start here and see how we get on and if we have to lower her sights, then we can. She’s a filly who, if she could get third in a Group One, then that would be a nice result.”
Jamie McCalmont - Prosperous Voyage: “Hopefully the rain will hold off for her. Her last two runs have been good and she goes into the race as well as she did last year, so you would have to be really hopeful.”
Charlie Appleby - Star Of Mystery: “Star Of Mystery came out of her recent win in good order and this looks a natural progression for her. A couple of her rivals bring Royal Ascot form into the race, which always warrants respect, but she looks the one to beat based on her Empress Stakes display.”
Dominic Ffrench Davis - Persian Dreamer: “Persian Dreamer ran a blinder (at Ascot) and she was the last horse off the bridle. I think if she had been drawn on the other side she would definitely have been in the first three, but she ran very well and has come out of the race well. Any rain would be appreciated because she does like to get her toe in a little bit – I’m not sure it is going to happen but she would appreciate a little cut. She’s a lovely filly and I think she is going to stay further. She will get seven and a mile next year and I think she will get seven later this year. I think she is going to be a very classy filly if we can keep her in one piece.”
