July Festival day one: What the trainers say ahead of Group 2 action

Check out what connections are saying about their chances ahead of Thursday's big-race action.
William Buick - Adayar: “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back again. He’s running over his ideal trip, a mile and a half, hopefully we can use that as a stepping stone for future targets. He still finished third (at Ascot), he was a bit slow away and there were a few things in the race that possibly didn’t quite suit. There’s plenty left there.”
John Gosden - Israr: “Israr breezed on Saturday morning, and he will appreciate any rain that comes our way. It is a fresh track on the first day (of the three-day meeting), but Charlie (Appleby) looks like he has got a stranglehold on the race. We are very pleased with him and he has run very well this year. A mile-six just stretched him last time at York, but he would appreciate to get his toe in. A mile and a half is his trip, but I will be having a good look at the ground. He ran very well at Newbury on his return, but he had his ground that day. He is one of those big horses that is coming through the ranks. He is a big, powerful horse who is improving with age when the conditions are there to suit.”
Charlie Fellowes - Grand Alliance: “Grand Alliance has come through the race at Ascot well. I was really hoping that Newmarket was going to get a dump-load of rain on Monday night, but they have had very little. The ground would be quick at the moment and he won’t run if the ground remains quick – he wants some juice in the ground. No one seems to have a clue what the forecast is going to do at the moment, but with all these isolated storms around, we’ve declared him, just on the off-chance something hits. I’m afraid he will be a very unlikely runner unless something comes out of nowhere. He is a good horse and beat some very good horses at Newbury earlier in the year, so we will see. He’s still got the King George entry, but he wants soft ground. On soft ground, he is a very good horse, but on quick ground you might as well go home.”
Alice Haynes - Maximum Impact: “He had been running in four or five-runner fields and he got surrounded by 22 others. He is a little bit of a timid colt and nothing ever came to light – there was nothing wrong with him, so we go again on Thursday. He had been working in a tongue tie and I just want to take everything off him this time and get his confidence back.”
Richard Fahey - Malc: “We were delighted with him at Ascot. We’ve been happy with him since he’s come home and I should imagine six (furlongs) would suit him. He was 66/1 at Ascot, but we fancied him, as he had been working well before Ascot, so it wasn’t a big surprise. I think this will suit him better than five now, so fingers crossed.”
Barry Mahon - Nostrum: “He’s in good shape and has been ready there for the past few weeks. This is the first opportunity to start him back. He seems in good shape and Michael and his team, and Ryan (Moore) all seem very happy with his work and we’re excited to get him back on track. He’s still full of promise and his work at home has been good so hopefully, touch wood, we have a clear run for the rest of the season.”
Angus Gold - Mostabshir: “We aimed high early in the year and came back and won very well at York. He ran fine in the St James’s Palace. We dropped him straight into Group One company and it was always going to be a big ask. It will be good to get him back into this sort of company, albeit there are some good horses and potentially very good horses in there. We just need to get on with him. It has been a bit stop-start with him in terms of dropping him straight in the deep end, didn’t work, came back won very well, then back in the deep end. We just need to just find his level. This is Listed level and this should be very interesting. It’s a potentially a very high-class race, so it will be very interesting to see how he gets on against them.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org