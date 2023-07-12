July Festival day one: What the trainers say ahead of Group 2 action

William Buick - Adayar: “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back again. He’s running over his ideal trip, a mile and a half, hopefully we can use that as a stepping stone for future targets. He still finished third (at Ascot), he was a bit slow away and there were a few things in the race that possibly didn’t quite suit. There’s plenty left there.”

John Gosden - Israr: “Israr breezed on Saturday morning, and he will appreciate any rain that comes our way. It is a fresh track on the first day (of the three-day meeting), but Charlie (Appleby) looks like he has got a stranglehold on the race. We are very pleased with him and he has run very well this year. A mile-six just stretched him last time at York, but he would appreciate to get his toe in. A mile and a half is his trip, but I will be having a good look at the ground. He ran very well at Newbury on his return, but he had his ground that day. He is one of those big horses that is coming through the ranks. He is a big, powerful horse who is improving with age when the conditions are there to suit.”

Charlie Fellowes - Grand Alliance: “Grand Alliance has come through the race at Ascot well. I was really hoping that Newmarket was going to get a dump-load of rain on Monday night, but they have had very little. The ground would be quick at the moment and he won’t run if the ground remains quick – he wants some juice in the ground. No one seems to have a clue what the forecast is going to do at the moment, but with all these isolated storms around, we’ve declared him, just on the off-chance something hits. I’m afraid he will be a very unlikely runner unless something comes out of nowhere. He is a good horse and beat some very good horses at Newbury earlier in the year, so we will see. He’s still got the King George entry, but he wants soft ground. On soft ground, he is a very good horse, but on quick ground you might as well go home.”