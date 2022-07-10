Sprint move pays off for Balding ace

A different day, a different result in a Group 1 sprint.

Those that had contested the Platinum Jubilee dominated the finish of the July Cup, but the pecking order among the top sprinters was thrown up in the air by the success of Alcohol Free.

The draw was a factor in the outcome, the runners spread across the centre, but those on the far side of the field, towed along by Naval Crown, held sway, dominating the finish.

Alcohol Free, only ninth at Ascot, looked to have learnt plenty from that reacquaintance with sprinting. She was much more comfortable with the pace this time, tucked in behind the pace, and picked up well when asked for her finishing effort.

Naval Crown held on for a creditable second, backing up his surprise success in the Platinum Jubilee. Creative Force was beaten further by his stable companion than at Ascot, but ran respectably, perhaps ready for a return to seven furlongs.

Between the pair was Artorius, third, just as he'd been last month. As on that occasion, he struggled with the pace mid-race, but was doing good work late on.

The favourite Perfect Power was the disappointment of the race, never threatening from the back of the field. Like Inspiral the previous day, it seemed to be just a case of a winner at the Royal meeting running flat.