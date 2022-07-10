Two fillies claimed Group One glory at Newmarket's July Festival and our on-track Timeform expert reflects on their performances.
A different day, a different result in a Group 1 sprint.
Those that had contested the Platinum Jubilee dominated the finish of the July Cup, but the pecking order among the top sprinters was thrown up in the air by the success of Alcohol Free.
The draw was a factor in the outcome, the runners spread across the centre, but those on the far side of the field, towed along by Naval Crown, held sway, dominating the finish.
Alcohol Free, only ninth at Ascot, looked to have learnt plenty from that reacquaintance with sprinting. She was much more comfortable with the pace this time, tucked in behind the pace, and picked up well when asked for her finishing effort.
Naval Crown held on for a creditable second, backing up his surprise success in the Platinum Jubilee. Creative Force was beaten further by his stable companion than at Ascot, but ran respectably, perhaps ready for a return to seven furlongs.
Between the pair was Artorius, third, just as he'd been last month. As on that occasion, he struggled with the pace mid-race, but was doing good work late on.
The favourite Perfect Power was the disappointment of the race, never threatening from the back of the field. Like Inspiral the previous day, it seemed to be just a case of a winner at the Royal meeting running flat.
The Falmouth Stakes might have looked something of a formality beforehand, but it produced one of the upsets of the season, 7/1-on Inspiral beaten by Prosperous Voyage, a filly that she'd got the better of three times previously.
Prosperous Voyage clearly produced the best effort of her career, though the form wouldn't compare with that Inspiral had shown in landing the Coronation Stakes.
The Falmouth was very much a case of Inspiral running below form. She was only briefly in the paddock, sent early to post, but she seemed to be carrying little spare flesh. It's clear too from the way that she performed that she may well have gone backwards from Ascot; after all, reappearing there wouldn't have been plan A.
Although all looked well two furlongs out in the Falmouth, the turn of foot that had been so decisive from off the pace in the Coronation was missing from much closer to the lead. Inspiral got to the front, but pestered by Sandrine before Prosperous Voyage rallied to lead again, winning going away.
Sandrine, beaten convincingly in the Guineas and Coronation, was a pretty close third, further indication of how far below form the favourite was.
