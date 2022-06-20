A winner at Chester’s May meeting, the Ribchester colt has since finished second in the Sandy Lane at Haydock and in Friday’s Commonwealth Cup, when he was beaten a length and a quarter by Perfect Power.

Connections must now consider whether to add Flaming Rib to the July Cup field at a cost of £36,000 or keep their powder dry for other sprint targets later in the year.

Palmer said on Monday: “He’s come out of it great. He had a little canter this morning and looked tremendous.

“We’ll keep an eye on the July Cup. I think Nature Strip not going makes it a little bit more interesting, so we’ll see.

“He’s not in it, so he’s going to have to be supplemented, so it’s quite a big call and he can go to the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury the following weekend. It’s something we’re going to have to discuss.”