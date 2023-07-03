July Cup ‘obvious’ assignment for Royal Ascot winner Khaadem

Charlie Hills’ seven-year-old has always threatened to be a high-class speedster and finally landed a long-awaited Group One victory when a shock 80-1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The son of Dark Angel is reported to have bounced out of his Ascot run well and connections now appear keen to try to strike again while the iron is hot, with the Fitri Hay-owned gelding poised to be added to the line-up for the six-furlong contest on July 15, where opponents could include Commonwealth Cup one-two, Shaquille and Little Big Bear.

“He’s come of of Ascot really well. We haven’t done much with him since, but he’s been cantering and moving nicely,” said Hills.

“It’s taken a while to get the Group One, it was his ninth attempt someone told me. But we’ve always liked him a lot and especially when he won the Stewards’ Cup as a three-year-old, he looked like he was going to be a really good horse. It’s just taken a long time to get to where we are now.

“We didn’t put him in the July Cup, but I would say if it stays dry there is a good possibility he will be supplemented for it.

“There are a couple of three-year-olds coming into the equation now which makes things more intriguing and it will be interesting to see how they do, but it’s mostly similar types of horses that we beat the other day, so I think it’s the obvious race to go for if it does stay dry.

“He loves fast ground so if it does stay dry, we will certainly have a good look at it.”