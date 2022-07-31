Simon Milham gets the latest from Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon on some of the operation's rising stars.

Laurel form stands up to scrutiny Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the three-year-old Laurel - a daughter of Kingman - was well supported on her mile debut and drew readily clear of Mashaaer, who had been runner-up in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at Headquarters in May and ran well at Royal Ascot. Ridden by Ray Dawson, the 6/5 favourite had three lengths to spare after quickening up impressively. The Juddmonte homebred may now take an immediate step up in class, although Barry Mahon, the owners’ racing manager, said he felt keeping her sights a little lower might be the preferred option. “It was a very nice performance and the second obviously has a very high rating, having finished second in the Pretty Polly, which legitimises the form of it, and she did it well,” said Mahon. “She has been a slow-burner. John and Thady have been patient with her and brought her along slowly, and we have made a speculative entry in the Sun Chariot (at Newmarket on October 2) with her, but that is probably tilting at windmills a little bit. “She is nice filly who can progress and we will see in the next start or two how we get on with her.”

Haskoy on steep upward curve Haskoy is another Juddmonte three-year-old filly who made an eyecatching debut on Friday, winning by seven lengths on her debut in a mile-and-a-half Wolverhampton novice. The Ralph Beckett-trained daughter of Golden Horn could move up significantly in grade, with the Galtres Stakes on the second day of York’s Ebor Festival a tentative target. “Haskoy did it very well and the form got the little bit of a franking on Saturday with Ralph’s filly (Star Fortress) finishing third in the Chalice. “She’d beaten the second horse (Jahoori) a length and a half on her last start, and we beat her by seven lengths, so that was a little bit of a boost. “We will see how she comes out of it this week, but we are half-thinking about the Galtres. She has not been in training very long and we are a little bit on the back foot – she only went into training about six or seven weeks ago. “So we will monitor over the next week to make sure it is not too much too soon, but if she is in good shape, we will look at that.”

Big-race options for Stoute's Nostrum Sir Michael Stoute is eyeing a pair of Group Two contests for Nostrum, a striking three-length winner of a seven-furlong Sandown maiden in the famous green and pink colours. The two-year-old Kingman colt is now set for either the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster over a similar trip on September 10 or the Juddmonte Royal Lodge over a mile at Newmarket on September 24. Mahon said: “Nostrum is a nice colt. Michael and his team were pretty happy with him going into Sandown and he delivered. “He would look at races like the Royal Lodge and the Champagne. “It is very unlikely he will have another run in between. He is a big horse and he is all about next year and we don’t want to over-cook him this year.”

Apricot Twist another to shout about Connections of the Ger Lyons-trained Apricot Twist will take a look at the ground conditions ahead of racing at Naas on Monday to determine if the runaway debut course and distance winner will take her chance in the six-furlong Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes. “She is an intended runner in the Ballyhane – if we don’t get too much more rain,” said Mahon. “We have had a lot of rain in Ireland in the last 24 hours, so we will have a look at the track in the morning and if Ger and his team are happy, she will partake in it. “If it is too soft, we will wait for a stakes race at the Curragh in three weeks’ time instead.”

