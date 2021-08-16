Perfect Power swooped fast and late to win the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes for Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon.

The Prix Morny winner was switched inside from stall one as the action unfolded by the stands' rail and raced in second last for much of the contest. He had lots to do two furlongs out but switched to the outside of the pack and upon meeting the rising ground, his customary turn of foot swept him to the front close home. Castle Star (12/1) was another to be played late and he took second ahead of Armor (9/1).

A relieved Fahey said: “I’ve been watching racing all week and when we got stall one I thought ‘someone down there doesn’t like me!’. I was very negative in my own mind, but he is a special horse. The way he quickened up today – it took a special ride and a special special horse to win like that today. “We knew were struggling from the draw and Christophe said ‘I’ll drop him right out today’. I said ‘you do what you like, kid!’. He’s a ball of a horse who has had a busy enough time. When you go to Royal Ascot, then you go to Glorious Goodwood and then Deauville and then here, it’s tough – but he loves it. “With two furlongs to run I thought we were in a bit of trouble, but when he pulled him out he picked up very well.” He added of the future: “We had a board meeting about two months ago and we said we’d go Richmond, Deauville and then here. We haven’t got any further than that. For a two-year-old, he’s very special. He’s very easy and has a super mind. When he’s not exercising he eats and then goes to sleep. “He could step up (in trip) on pedigree. His sire (Ardad) was a fast two-year-old and we don’t know much about his progeny, but on the dam’s side we’ve every chance of staying.”

Christophe Soumillon is all smiles aboard Perfect Power