Perfect Power swooped fast and late to win the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes for Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon.
The Prix Morny winner was switched inside from stall one as the action unfolded by the stands' rail and raced in second last for much of the contest.
He had lots to do two furlongs out but switched to the outside of the pack and upon meeting the rising ground, his customary turn of foot swept him to the front close home.
Castle Star (12/1) was another to be played late and he took second ahead of Armor (9/1).
A relieved Fahey said: “I’ve been watching racing all week and when we got stall one I thought ‘someone down there doesn’t like me!’. I was very negative in my own mind, but he is a special horse. The way he quickened up today – it took a special ride and a special special horse to win like that today.
“We knew were struggling from the draw and Christophe said ‘I’ll drop him right out today’. I said ‘you do what you like, kid!’. He’s a ball of a horse who has had a busy enough time. When you go to Royal Ascot, then you go to Glorious Goodwood and then Deauville and then here, it’s tough – but he loves it.
“With two furlongs to run I thought we were in a bit of trouble, but when he pulled him out he picked up very well.”
He added of the future: “We had a board meeting about two months ago and we said we’d go Richmond, Deauville and then here. We haven’t got any further than that. For a two-year-old, he’s very special. He’s very easy and has a super mind. When he’s not exercising he eats and then goes to sleep.
“He could step up (in trip) on pedigree. His sire (Ardad) was a fast two-year-old and we don’t know much about his progeny, but on the dam’s side we’ve every chance of staying.”
Soumillon told Racing TV: "I was drawn one and unfortunately in the race before we saw the rail was beneficial. I was happy on Friday with my draw because I knew if everyone was staying in the middle of the track it would be easy for me to come from the back.
"But after 200 metres or so everyone was going to the fence and I knew it was going to be difficult to come from so far back. The pace was good which was the key part of it. My horse stumbled twice going downhill, I didn't lose confidence in him but lost a little ground there.
"Finally when I took him out and he was running uphill he found his gear and quickened like he did last time at Deauville. I'm sure he's much better on a flat track but what he did today probably showed he's the best two-year-old in Europe at the moment.
"I even think he can handle seven furlongs."