It was the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel, Chaldean, who followed in his father’s footsteps to land the Dewhurst Stakes earlier this month, with Nostrum back in third. And it is no surprise to see the duo high in the bookmakers’ lists for the Qipco 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket in May.

Both horses have displayed considerable ability during their respective juvenile campaigns, but a rematch is far from certain, with Juddmonte’s Barry Mahon stating they would like to keep the two talented prospects away from each other in the early part of the 2023 season.

“It will hopefully be a nice problem to have,” said Mahon, looking ahead to placing the two next season.

“Look, it’s a long winter and hopefully they winter well, stay in once piece and are fit, healthy and happy.

“They are two nice colts and if we can keep them apart next year we will certainly be trying to.

“We felt it was the right thing to do for the Dewhurst, they had both earned their shot. But if the opportunity arose next year to keep them apart, then we would probably try to do that.

“They are two very important horses and in the early part of the season you would like to keep them apart – if they have to meet later on then so be it.”