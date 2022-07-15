Chicquita never did manage to get her head in front again, but as history shows time and time again, it is our Classic winners who never remain etched in our memories forever. Her ability was as big as her personality, and as pedigree enthusiasts and breeders alike will know, temperament is often hereditary.

Emily Dickinson is a daughter of the (in)famously quirky yet monstrously talented Chicquita (Montjeu). Possessing so much ability, she managed to win this very race despite veering dramatically left, it took all of her equally decorated jockey Johnny Murtagh’s skill to successfully ask her to oblige. Perhaps it was Murtagh’s pre-race study that prepared him for her antics and enabled him to perform a masterclass. Chicquita showed a similar liking for hanging left when second in the Prix de Diane to Treve on her previous start.

Emily Upjohn is not the only Emily set to line up in this year’s Irish Oaks, but it is the less fancied who poses the most intrigue on pedigree.

Westover announced his presence amongst the class of 2022 in distinctive style in the Irish Derby, and the market suggests Emily Upjohn need only grace us with her presence to do the same on Saturday.. The absence of her Epsom conqueror Tuesday has seemingly made this a mere procession, but this is an away game, and the home team are always dangerous.

Granted, there is only one Epsom Derby and only one Epsom Oaks, but the tradition of breeding and racing thoroughbreds in Ireland has equalled that of neighbours Great Britain across the sea to the extent that the Irish Classics hold an equally important place in the Stud Book.

The fleeting window for three-year-old colts and fillies to contest the ultimate challenge against their own generation is narrow, and one of the defining tests of a racehorse. Classic winning colts find themselves one giant leap closer to the breeding sheds whereas Classic winning fillies enhance their value beyond any amount their owner and breeder would dare imagine.

The Classics earn their prestige due to their distinctive characteristics. Though there is more than one, each pertains its own unique conditions, and can only be contested once in a lifetime.

“That it will never come again is what makes life sweet”, Emily Dickinson, a poet ahead of her time once said.

The early months of a foal’s life are spent with their mothers and if you believe in nature-nurture then Chicquita’s daughter Emily Dickinson is another string to your bow. On her three-year-old debut, she showed minimal interest in taking part until it was too late to catch subsequent Group 1 winner Above The Curve. When winning her maiden, she prevailed by just a neck from Red Azalea who is still a maiden after eight attempts.

Her trainer and his staff are no fools, and thus her talent was apparently obvious at home when she was sent off as favourite in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. A non-event, she next went to the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown where she was just a short head away from winning the 1m6f contest.

A fine example of her sire Dubawi’s prowess in siring high class progeny over a variety of distances, Leopardstown was the confirmation we needed to see she had inherited at least some of her mother’s talent. How much, we don’t know, and whilst there was a flash or two of her tail in the early stages of her career, it appears as though connections have her on side now.

This is a pedigree with class in abundance. Chicquita’s Listed winning dam Prudenzia (Dansili) is responsible for multiple stakes winning Group 1 winner Magic Wand (Galileo) as well as three other black type earners. Further back is her fifth dam Souk, a Listed placed filly bred by Luca and Sara Cumani’s Fittocks Stud and a name that pops up with remarkable regularity in stakes winning pedigrees today.

Her descendants include Alexandrova (Sadler’s Wells), Aspetar (Al Kazeem), Rekindling (High Chaparral) and Channel (Nathaniel) to name just a few. Emily Dickinson has a monstrous task ahead of her in the shape of Emily Upjohn, but as her namesake told us, there is only one Irish Oaks. Saturday’s opportunity will never come again. That’s what will make victory so sweet for only one filly and her connections.

The G3 Anglesey Stakes is a six furlong contest for juveniles, and amongst a bunch of experienced colts, there is one eyecatcher both on pedigree and his sole performance so far.

Still a maiden, Yosemite Valley (Shamardal) will have learned more than any debut winner from his maiden effort. In fact, an unfortunate stalls incident delayed his debut and as a result this is his third visit to the track. Behaving well on his second attempt at making his first start, he was green and suffered both bad luck and interference. When the gaps came and the turbo kicked in, his finishing effort will have had keen eyes scribbling his name in their notebooks. His inexperience and lack of a win will need to be overcome, but take a look at his pedigree and it more than accounts for his maiden status.

Yosemite Valley is a son of the much missed Shamardal, a sire with an exemplary list of high-class juveniles to his name. He is a half-brother to G3 Ballysax winner Piz Badile (Ulysses) who was an honourable second to Westover (Frankel) in the Irish Derby.

Yosemite Valley is by a proven sire of juveniles and now he is out of a proven mare. Let’s not forget Shamardal’s stellar juvenile crop of 2019 when Pinatubo earned a juvenile rating two pounds higher than Frankel and Prix Morny winner Earthlight successfully invaded and took home the G1 Middle Park Stakes trophy to France. To add to that, subsequent Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) winner Victor Ludorum hinted at what was to come when winning the G1 Prix Jean Luc Lagardere all while Gimcrack winner Blue Point was dominating the Global sprint scene and pulling off a rare Royal Ascot G1 sprint double in the King’s Stand and Diamond Jubilee.

What of Yosemite Valley’s dam That Which is Not (Elusive Quality)? She is a G2 placed descendant of a rich Niarchos family that features G1 Prix Ganay winner Cloth Of Stars (Sea The Stars), Ulysses’ Oaks winning dam Light Shift (Kingmambo) and Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Main Sequence (Aldebaran).

Yosemite Valley’s second dam Shiva (Hector Protector) was a dual Champion older mare in Europe and for good reason. Taking on colts, she was victorious in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the same track her grandson will attempt to maintain the family’s dominance. Her daughter Flare Of Firelight is by Belmont Stakes winner Birdstone, sire of surprise Kentucky Derby winning gelding Mine That Bird (such a shock a film was made about it, named 50 to 1 should anyone wish to watch it!). Birdstone won the G1 Champagne Stakes as a two year old, and Flare Of Firelight has already passed on precocity in breeding stellar two year old Threat (Footstepsinthesand).

There is class coursing through Yosemite Valley’s pedigree and with Shamardal’s much missed influence, he should be well capable of putting up a good show here. His experience might count against him today but he is certainly a colt to keep on side. It’s not a contest of pedigree superiority but if it was, Yosemite Valley would be head and shoulders above the rest.