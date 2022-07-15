Emily Upjohn will not run in Saturday’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh due to travel complications.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who had been the ante-post favourite in the absence of her Epsom conqueror Tuesday, will now be aimed at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next weekend instead. Emily Upjohn was viewed by many as an unlucky loser at Epsom, beaten in a photo finish by Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday after she stumbled coming out of the stalls and found herself detached in last place in the early stages. There will be no Classic compensation in Ireland though, with Thady Gosden confirming the filly will not run.