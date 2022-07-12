Epsom one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn are among 11 fillies still in contention for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

So impressive in winning at Sandown and York in the spring, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was all the rage to claim Classic glory in last month’s Cazoo Oaks. But after a tardy start, the daughter of Sea The Stars narrowly failed to reel in Tuesday, with Aidan O’Brien’s filly clinging on by a short head. Tuesday subsequently finished a disappointing fourth in her bid to beat the boys in the Irish Derby, though, and Emily Upjohn will be a warm order to exact her revenge this weekend.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? | MAYSON