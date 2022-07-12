Epsom one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn are among 11 fillies still in contention for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
So impressive in winning at Sandown and York in the spring, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was all the rage to claim Classic glory in last month’s Cazoo Oaks.
But after a tardy start, the daughter of Sea The Stars narrowly failed to reel in Tuesday, with Aidan O’Brien’s filly clinging on by a short head.
Tuesday subsequently finished a disappointing fourth in her bid to beat the boys in the Irish Derby, though, and Emily Upjohn will be a warm order to exact her revenge this weekend.
Tuesday is just one of five confirmations for O’Brien, who has already won the Irish Oaks on six occasions. The Ballydoyle handler has also confirmed Emily Dickinson, History, Perotan and Toy.
Magical Lagoon is a major contender for Jessica Harrington following victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Harrington could also saddle course and distance maiden winner Fennela.
The Ger Lyons-trained Cairde Go Deo has won Listed races at Navan and Leopardstown on her last two starts, but faces a significant step up in class.
Paddy Twomey’s Show Of Stars and Tranquil Lady from Joseph O’Brien’s yard complete the acceptors.
Paddy Power: 1-2 Emily Upjohn, 4 Tuesday, Magical Lagoon, 7 Tranquil Lady, 14 History, 16 Emily Dickinson, 25 Cairde Go Deo, 33 Fennela, Perotan, Show Of Stars, Toy
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.