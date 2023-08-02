Juddmonte International Stakes analysis: Mostahdaf

There might have been just the four runners for the Juddmonte International, but they served up a treat, Mostahdaf lowering the colours of Paddington, the pair split by the filly Nashwa. The trio looked more closely matched on their best form than the market indicated and all three were very close to their best, the performances well up to scratch for the race. Mostahdaf was given a peach of a ride by Frankie Dettori, asked to go from the front in a race with no obvious pacemaker. Such tactics weren't at all obvious on Mostahdaf's record – he'd been held up when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out – but proved perfect for the occasion.

