Juddmonte International Stakes analysis: Mostahdaf

There might have been just the four runners for the Juddmonte International, but they served up a treat, Mostahdaf lowering the colours of Paddington, the pair split by the filly Nashwa. The trio looked more closely matched on their best form than the market indicated and all three were very close to their best, the performances well up to scratch for the race.
Mostahdaf was given a peach of a ride by Frankie Dettori, asked to go from the front in a race with no obvious pacemaker. Such tactics weren't at all obvious on Mostahdaf's record – he'd been held up when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out – but proved perfect for the occasion.
He might have been expected to sit in front, but Mostahdaf went along at an even gallop and responded resolutely when pressed. His Ascot win might have come as something of a surprise, but this confirmed he's every bit as he looked that day, deserving full credit for his effort.
The favourite Paddington, bidding for an eight-timer, came up just short. He doesn't really need excuses, only a pound or two at most below his best. However, Paddington was encountering firmer going than good for the first time and the impression was that he might just have been feeling it, hanging left when produced to challenge.
Pipping Paddington for the runner's-up spot, Nashwa was quickly back to her best, producing a fine effort against the colts. She'd not been seen to advantage in the steadily-run Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, but a better gallop enabled her to return to the level she'd achieved when landing the Falmouth Stakes the time before.
