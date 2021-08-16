Juddmonte International preview: Who will win Wednesday's big race?

Sporting Life tip: 3.45 York

In stepped Love as a super-sub following the withdrawal of St Mark's Basilica, but she might well have to play second fiddle to the selection. He chased home the original market leader for this when second in the Coral-Eclipse and Timeform feel he improved six pounds from that run to finish second to Adayar in the King George at Ascot.

The Juddmonte International was blown apart on Monday when odds-on favourite St Mark's Basilica was ruled out after a late setback, and by process of elimination we land on MISHRIFF as the best bet.

That was over a mile-and-a-half but the drop back to ten furlongs won't be an issue and the galloping nature of York will suit. Love was a length-and-three-quarters behind the selection at Ascot and never looked like beating him that day.

Perhaps the ground was fast enough for her but she'll have to try and win this from the front and might well be a target for the closers inside the final furlong.

Three-year-olds have dominated the big summer prizes so far and in Alcohol Free they are represented by a star miler. But that's the problem. The Sussex Stakes winner steps up to ten furlongs for the first time here and in terms of pedigree, her sire No Nay Never is an influence for speed and her Camelot half-brother Alexander James was a winner at a mile and nine furlongs in France but seemed best at the shorter trip. She doesn't look to be crying out for it.

Perhaps a bigger danger from the Classic generation is Mohaafeth who has long threatened to make up into a high-class horse but found himself with too much to do when third in the Sky Bet York Stakes over this course-and-distance last time.

He needs more but it looks like there's a big performance somewhere underneath that bonnet. Perhaps today is the day? But in the absence of St Mark's Basilica, MISHRIFF is the solid option to win the feature.