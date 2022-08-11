Baaeed will face a maximum of seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

The son of Sea The Stars – who famously won this Group One contest in 2009 – has been the dominant force over a mile for the past two seasons, racking up five top-level victories. So far this season the four-year-old has dominated his rivals in the Lockinge at Newbury, the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood – and trainer William Haggas feels the time has come to test the water over a mile and a quarter. “I think he’ll stay it, no problem. Whether he’s better, I don’t know,” said the Newmarket handler.

“We planned to go to the Juddmonte very early on. A four-year-old miler of his quality, the programme is very straightforward in the early part of the season. It’s Lockinge, Queen Anne, and then the Sussex. “And then it’s sort of do you go for the Moulin or the Jacques le Marois or do you go up in trip? We put him in the Irish Champion Stakes just in case he needed more time between the Sussex and the Juddmonte. And I’m pleased to say everything is on schedule to go next Wednesday. “He’s had lots of publicity recently. He’s had lots of cameras this week and he takes it in his stride, much better than his trainer! “He’s got a good temperament. Most of the good ones are a bit tricky. He’s just a nice person to have around.”