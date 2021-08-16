Sporting Life
Love knuckles down to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Juddmonte International news: Love represents Aidan O'Brien

By Sporting Life
10:47 · MON August 16, 2021

Aidan O’Brien will rely on Love in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday after being forced to rule out hot favourite St Mark’s Basilica due to a reported injury.

St Mark’s Basilica has carried all before him in three previous starts this season, completing a Classic double with victories in the French 2000 Guineas and French Derby before producing a brilliant display in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month.

The Siyouni colt was odds-on across the board to continue his winning streak on the opening afternoon of York’s Ebor Festival, but will not make the trip across the Irish Sea.

O’Brien had planned on sending dual Classic-winning filly Love to France this weekend for the Prix Jean Romanet, but she will now bid to play the role of super-sub on the Knavesmire.

The four-year-old made a successful start to the campaign in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but suffered her first defeat since the autumn of 2019 when only third in the King George at Ascot on her latest appearance.

The daughter of Galileo will renew rivalry with John and Thady Gosden’s King George runner-up Mishriff, who had previously finished third behind St Mark’s Basilica in the Eclipse.

Andrew Balding runs stable star Alcohol Free, while William Haggas saddles both Mohaafeth and Alenquer.

Alcohol Free tests the water over a mile and a quarter for the first time after enjoying two Group One wins over a mile in the the Coronation Stakes and the Sussex Stakes.

Mohaafeth was beaten for the first time this season when third in the York Stakes over the course and distance last month, while Alenquer drops back in distance after placing third in the Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half.

The field is completed by Kevin Ryan’s Juan Elcano and the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney, winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

