Native Trail is in the mix for the Juddmonte International at York later this month as Charlie Appleby shuffles the pack with his three-year-old colts.
Both the Irish 2000 Guineas winner and his QIPCO 2000 Guineas conqueror and stablemate Coroebus have been entered in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO Champions Day with Native Trail also in the Champion Stakes.
Outlining more immediate plans Appleby said: “With Coroebus missing the Sussex Stakes the plan is for him to go to the Jacques Le Marois, which was going to be Native Trail’s race. We’ll make a decision nearer the time - the team might want to run them both - but I see no reason why Native Trail couldn’t run in the Juddmonte.
“Native Trail didn’t not stay in the Eclipse. He was outstayed by good horses who will probably go on and do well at a mile and a half. He is in great order - he’s walking around on two legs! He’s entered in both the Mile and the QIPCO Champion Stakes.”
