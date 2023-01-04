Owner JP McManus is set to be double-handed in Sunday’s Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, with both Dawn Rising and Inothewayurthinking on course for the Grade One.

Dawn Rising was Group Three placed on the Flat for Aidan O’Brien before transferring to his son Joseph, who has saddled the six-year-old to win two of his three hurdles outings. He is set to be joined in the famous green and gold silks by Inothewayurthinking, who has won both his hurdles spins for Gavin Cromwell. McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “They are both in good form and the intention is for both to run. They’ve both had their couple of runs so this is the next step for them. “It’s a nice race on a lovely track and it will be great to see them out at the weekend.”