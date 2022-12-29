Joyeux Machin will carry Irish hopes against red-hot favourite Hermes Allen in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

Hermes Allen is all the rage to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a fifth victory in the Grade One contest, having previously struck gold with Cornish Rebel (2003), Denman (2006), Bravemansgame (2020), and Stage Star (2021). A £350,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, Hermes Allen won by 27 lengths on his hurdling debut at Stratford before following up in a Grade Two at Cheltenham last month. The Paul Nolan-trained Joyeux Machin, who chased home potential superstar Facile Vega last Christmas before going one better in a bumper at Navan in January, could only finish third on his hurdling debut at Wexford in October – but upped his game to open his account at Fairyhouse four weeks ago. Nolan appreciates his charge faces a far stiffer task this weekend, but is hopeful the step up from two to an extended two and a half miles will bring about further improvement.