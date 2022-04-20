Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Josh Moore
Josh Moore

Josh Moore in critical care after chest infection complications

By Sporting Life
16:57 · WED April 20, 2022

Josh Moore remains in critical care at Aintree University Hospital following a fall at Haydock on Saturday.

The rider suffered multiple injuries when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in the Rising Sun Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Moore has undergone a successful operation on his broken femur, but remains under sedation as a chest infection is stalling his treatment.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund read: “Following his fall at Haydock Park on Saturday, jockey Josh Moore is in Critical Care at Aintree University Hospital.

“After successful surgery to his femur, his recovery has been made complicated by a serious chest infection which has required him to stay sedated on the ventilator and has delayed definitive treatment of his injuries.

“The specialist medical team are working hard to treat Josh, and his family remain by his bedside.”

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING