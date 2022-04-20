The rider suffered multiple injuries when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in the Rising Sun Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Moore has undergone a successful operation on his broken femur, but remains under sedation as a chest infection is stalling his treatment.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund read: “Following his fall at Haydock Park on Saturday, jockey Josh Moore is in Critical Care at Aintree University Hospital.

“After successful surgery to his femur, his recovery has been made complicated by a serious chest infection which has required him to stay sedated on the ventilator and has delayed definitive treatment of his injuries.

“The specialist medical team are working hard to treat Josh, and his family remain by his bedside.”