Moore also sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung, as well as damage to his lower back, when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in the concluding veterans’ chase on Merseyside.

The rider has been in Aintree hospital and was in intensive care overnight on Sunday.

Confirming the operation had finally taken place Moore’s sister Hayley said on Monday afternoon: “He’s had the operation on his leg and they are happy with it, no complications. We’re just waiting for him to come round now.”

Earlier his father, trainer Gary Moore, had confirmed that even after the operation on his leg his son would need further attention.

He said: “His back isn’t OK, he’s going to need an operation on that as well. But they are going to have to sort the back out afterwards, I guess that is just what they do.”

This is the second time this season that Moore has sustained a serious injury, with the rider missing a huge chunk of the campaign following a serious back injury in October. Although a tough time for all of the close-knit Moore family, Moore Snr was keen to point out that it is toughest for the man taking the falls and having to spend time out of the saddle with injuries.

“For Josh it’s been very hard for him this season, very disappointing,” added the trainer.