Irish 1,000 Guineas report, reaction and video replay: Empress Josephine wins for Aidan O'Brien

Trainer Aidan O’Brien saddled three runners in his bid for a 10th victory in the fillies’ Classic, with Joan Of Arc very much his main hope following her triumph in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown a fortnight ago.

Empress Josephine was a 14/1 chance off the back of finishing second in a Listed contest at Gowran Park on her latest appearance and tracked 15/8 favourite Pretty Gorgeous for much of the way.

With the latter’s effort petering out on her belated first run of the year, it looked like Joan Of Arc would claim top honours after eventually mastering No Speak Alexander at the head of affairs.

However, Empress Josephine really found top gear in the last half-furlong and beat her stablemate on the bob by a short head – providing jockey Seamie Heffernan with his fifth success in the race.

No Speak Alexander finished third, with 125/1 chance Belle Image a close-up fourth.