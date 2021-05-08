Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Sunday column

Snapraeterea hit the frame in a couple of stakes races last season, but was a bit disappointing on his return to action at Leopardstown. He takes on his elders here and it is a stiff task on paper. Any rain will help him, but it is tough to be confident in his chance.

Numerian has been a shade disappointing in his two runs this season, but he seems to be on his way back and has the form in the book to be competitive at this level. This will be the shortest trip he has tackled for a couple of years, but he should be effective over it. Any rain will help him.

Raise You seems to have benefited from being gelded and made a winning return to action in a handicap at the Curragh last time. This is obviously a much stronger race, but he has the class to be competitive in this sort of company. Any rain that falls will be a help to him and I’d be hopeful that he’ll run well.

Baldomero didn’t help himself at all by getting upset in the stalls prior to his debut and I don’t think he showed his true form that day. He is the type to do better as a three-year-old and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ran well.

Leopardstown 14:45 – Sense Of Style, My Generation and Thinking Of You

Sense Of Style is a lovely filly that was short-headed in a Listed race at the Curragh last year and made a lovely return in the 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown last month. She had to contend with plenty of traffic to deliver her challenge that day and stepping up back to a mile will be a help to her. There should be improvement to come in fitness terms and I’d be hopeful that she’ll run a big race.

My Generation was really good when breaking her maiden in the Patton Stakes at Dundalk in March, but got no luck whatsoever in the 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown last time. She ran up a complete deadend just over a furlong out and that was game over for her. She is much better than that form suggests and hopefully she’ll get back on track here.

Thinking Of You was another of ours that didn’t get much luck on her return to action in the Salsabil Stakes at Navan. Coming back to a mile should be fine for her and hopefully she can get back on track here.

Leopardstown 15:15 – Southern Lights

Southern Lights is a gorgeous horse that we’ve always had high hopes for. We really liked his performance when he won a maiden over this course and distance last month. He is a very laid-back character and he seemed to wake up as the race progressed. It was a really pleasing performance. This is obviously a huge step up in class for him, but he has earned the chance to be tested in a race like this and we can’t wait to see how he measures up. He won’t want too much rain.

Leopardstown 15:45 – Ubuntu and Ulster Blackwater

Ubuntu picked up valuable black type when third in a Group 3 at the Curragh last year, but was a bit disappointing on her seasonal return at Gowran Park last month and didn’t go into the stalls back at that track earlier this week. Rain would be a help to her and hopefully she can get back on track here.

Ulster Blackwater is a lovely filly. She went well in a barrier trial at Dundalk at the backend of last season, but had a setback after that that ruled her out of running last year. She has been working well in recent weeks and looks like a filly that should be well up to winning a maiden.

Leopardstown 16:45 – Dunmain Power

Dunmain Power is bred to stay well and shaped well enough in the longest maidens that were available to him at Dundalk in November/December. The hope will be that he can find some improvement now that he gets the chance to run over middle distances, but he is entitled to need this run on his return to action too.

Leopardstown 17:15 – Ruling, Egyptian Rock and Celestial Horizon

Ruling was a bit slow to start on debut and just looked in need of further. He looks to have progressed since then and will enjoy the step up to this trip, so hopefully he’ll run a good race.

Egyptian Rock missed the kick on debut and showed a little bit of promise. He’ll need to improve a fair bit to get competitive, but I’d be hopeful that he’ll take a good step in the right direction.

Celestial Horizon is a well-bred gelding and has shown ability at home, but we’ll be expecting him to need the experience on his first run here.