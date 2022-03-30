The multiple Classic-winning rider has enjoyed his fair share of success over jumps so far during his fledgling training career. As well as winning an Irish Gold Cup with Edwulf and saddling Le Richebourg and Fakir D’oudairies to win multiple Grade One prizes, O’Brien also claimed his third Cheltenham Festival winner earlier in the month, with Banbridge landing the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle.

But speaking at a press morning at his yard on Tuesday, he revealed his jumping string has already been scaled back and is likely to be cut further over the coming seasons.

He said: “We actually had nearly our best jumps year of all last year, but I won’t have a lot of jumpers I’d say for the next few years. We had a good summer, but a lot of those horses were sold and moved on. I think we have 20 jumpers left and we’ll probably have that for next year, but I don’t believe you can do both on a big scale without them having a little impact on each other.