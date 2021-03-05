Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien: Saturday guide

By Sporting Life
17:13 · FRI March 05, 2021

Three runners for Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien at Navan on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Navan 14:13 – Cathmart Desjy

Cathmart Desjy showed some promise in bumpers, but disappointed us on her hurdling debut last time. Dropping back to this shorter trip will be a help to her and hopefully she can get her season back on track with a better run.

Navan 15:58 – Scarlet And Dove and Sempo

Scarlet And Dove has made a good transition to chasing this season, winning at Limerick and in the process of running a big race against Colreevy in a Grade 2 mares novice chase at Thurles only to fall at the second last. She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn’t be an issue for her. We’ll be hopeful that she can go very close.

Sempo has been a bit of a work in progress over fences, but it was great to see him put in a clean round of jumping on his latest start at Punchestown. He’ll probably need to jump even more sharply to fulfil his potential over fences, so that will be a focus point for him in this. He has the ability to be very competitive in this company if his jumping holds up.

Build Your Free Pot For Cheltenham offer

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content