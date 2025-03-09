Joseph O'Brien is pleased to see the favourable weather forecast ahead of Banbridge's bid for glory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Prestbury Park officials are expecting a dry build-up to the four-day Festival and while there are some showers expected later in the week, prevailing conditions are seen as a clear positive for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase hero.
Banbridge, winner of the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the meeting in 2022, was taken out of the Ryanair Chase on account of soft ground 12 months later and could finish only ninth when given his chance on a similarly testing surface 12 months ago.
Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, O'Brien said: "It's very hard to know but it does swing things a little bit, in so far as it puts us in the mix.
"We're well aware that Galopin Des Champs is a special horse and we're very privileged to have a horse that can even be considered a rival, or one that could give him a fright.
"We're very happy with our horse's preparation, that's really what we're focussed on.
"The forecast is favourable towards us, at the moment, and hopefully it remains that way over the next week or so."
In terms of tackling the Gold Cup trip of three and a quarter miles for the first time, O'Brien admits he's as uncertain as everyone else but isn't ruling out further improvement as a staying chaser.
He said: "We always saw him as a stayer and we stepped him up to three miles at Aintree after he won the Martin Pipe. He didn't fire on the day and it came a bit soon for him. We couldn't say that he wouldn't get the distance and, probably what will be more telling, is whether we can beat Galopin on the day or not. The extra couple of furlongs will be fine.
"The Gold Cup is a very different test than the King George but our horse likes the track, he likes going left-handed and hopefully the ground will be good to soft on the day and it'll be a fair race for everyone."
