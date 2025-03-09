Prestbury Park officials are expecting a dry build-up to the four-day Festival and while there are some showers expected later in the week, prevailing conditions are seen as a clear positive for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase hero.

Banbridge, winner of the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the meeting in 2022, was taken out of the Ryanair Chase on account of soft ground 12 months later and could finish only ninth when given his chance on a similarly testing surface 12 months ago.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, O'Brien said: "It's very hard to know but it does swing things a little bit, in so far as it puts us in the mix.

"We're well aware that Galopin Des Champs is a special horse and we're very privileged to have a horse that can even be considered a rival, or one that could give him a fright.

"We're very happy with our horse's preparation, that's really what we're focussed on.

"The forecast is favourable towards us, at the moment, and hopefully it remains that way over the next week or so."