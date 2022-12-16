Second in the 2020 Bahrain Trophy on the Flat for O’Brien’s father, Aidan, he was gelded afterwards and did not reappear until a maiden hurdle at Galway in July when third.

He was won twice since, including a Grade Three at Navan when he lowered the colours of the highly-touted American Mike, and is now about to take on the best novices in Ireland.

“JP (McManus) bought Dawn Rising from Ballydoyle and his brother (Triplicate) had done well for us in the past and he seems to have taken to hurdling well,” said O’Brien.

“He stays well and has been a progressive horse, coming forward for each run this year. His run in Galway was his first run in a long while so he came on a lot for that and has improved every race since.

“We were delighted with his performance in Navan. He stayed on well and I think he might even stay further than two and a half miles in the future.

“He’s been well since and given he’s taken a step forward so far this year with each run, hopefully he can continue to do that.”

The likes of Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West and Gavin Cromwell’s Inothewayurthinkin are among the 20 entries.

